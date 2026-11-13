MPs sound alarm over rising lakes as 379,000 are affected in 13 counties

Approximately 379,000 people across 13 counties have been affected by rising water levels in lakes across Kenya, a multi-agency assessment has revealed.

The findings were presented to the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry and Mining during a meeting with the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry in Machakos County on Friday.

The committee, chaired by Vice-Chairperson Charles Kamuren (Baringo South), was briefed on the environmental and socio-economic effects of rising lake waters, which have become increasingly pronounced since 2013.

According to the Ministry's assessment, the phenomenon is linked to several interacting factors, including increased rainfall in lake catchment areas, environmental degradation and underlying geological processes.

The expanding water bodies have disrupted human settlements, infrastructure, education, agriculture, fisheries, energy and tourism, with several schools, health facilities and roads submerged.

The assessment also established that changes in lake ecosystems had affected fisheries and contributed to increased human-wildlife conflicts in affected areas.

Responding to the findings, Kamuren welcomed government interventions to address the crisis, particularly the diversion of Rivers Loboi and Wasikas, which previously drained into Lake Bogoria.

However, he called for additional measures to protect communities whose livelihoods and property have been affected by the rising waters.

“The suffering that my people are undergoing really is a big challenge as a result of this climate change,” Kamuren said.

He urged the government to sustain and expand its interventions, warning that more needed to be done to protect lives and property in affected communities.

“I still call that we put more efforts to safeguard the lives and the properties of the people,” he added.

The meeting also considered the Environmental Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, with the Ministry presenting its position on proposed changes to the Forest Conservation and Management Act and the Climate Change Act.

On proposed amendments to Section 8 of the Climate Change Act, the Ministry cautioned against introducing reporting requirements that single out one economic sector.

It explained that Kenya's obligations under the Paris Agreement require comprehensive climate change reporting covering six sectors: energy, agriculture, forestry, transport, waste and industrial processes.

The Ministry's representative, Linah Meeme, told the committee that limiting reporting requirements to one sector could undermine the country's international obligations.

“A country cannot report on one sector, but it has to report on the six sectors that have been provided for by the IPCC committee,” Meeme said.

She explained that Kenya must maintain a comprehensive reporting framework consistent with international climate change requirements.

On forest conservation, Meeme informed lawmakers that proposed amendments had already been addressed through changes to the Forest Conservation and Management Act submitted by the President.

She said strengthening forest conservation, reducing deforestation and restoring degraded ecosystems were essential in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting Kenya's transition towards low-carbon development.

The committee's engagement comes amid growing concerns over the effects of changing environmental conditions on communities living around the country's major lakes.

The findings are expected to inform parliamentary deliberations on government interventions and proposed legislative measures to strengthen environmental protection and climate change management.