Why Opposition parties will delay joint 2027 presidential pick - Mbae
The DCP Secretary for Planning and Economic Affairs said there was no reason for the parties to force an early agreement when coalition-building was still taking shape.
The DCP Secretary for Planning and Economic Affairs said there was no reason for the parties to force an early agreement when coalition-building was still taking shape.
Gachagua spoke on Wednesday night at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) shortly before flying to the United States, where he is expected to meet Kenyans living in the diaspora.
The CS appeared to take issue with former Deputy President and Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, whose political activities in the Mt Kenya region have focused on building stronger regional cooperation ahead of the 2027 General Election.
The two leaders were once political allies, with Ruto and Gachagua running together in the 2022 General Election before their relationship broke down and ended with Gachagua's impeachment in October 2024.
According to the governor, the relationship has also been discussed by other political leaders, with some reportedly asking Gachagua to back his continued leadership of Nairobi after the 2027 General Election.
According to Kindiki, his decision to remain in government was guided by what he described as the need to safeguard development projects and ensure the region continued benefiting from the national administration.
The former Cabinet Secretary argued that the opposition cannot campaign against what it considers poor leadership in government while embracing similar conduct within its own ranks.
Waweru officially assumed office on Tuesday in the National Assembly after taking the Oath of Office and signing the Oath Register.
Linda Mwananchi said it would not hold any activities in Ol Kalou from Sunday until after residents vote on July 16, maintaining that staying away would remove what it called any opportunity to justify delaying the election.