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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP)

Sakaja: Gachagua was fed lies about me
Politics

Sakaja: Gachagua was fed lies about me

According to the governor, the relationship has also been discussed by other political leaders, with some reportedly asking Gachagua to back his continued leadership of Nairobi after the 2027 General Election.

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DP Kindiki: Why I fell out with Gachagua
Politics

DP Kindiki: Why I fell out with Gachagua

According to Kindiki, his decision to remain in government was guided by what he described as the need to safeguard development projects and ensure the region continued benefiting from the national administration.

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