Kenya’s diplomatic missions abroad are facing mounting challenges over poor infrastructure and inadequate funding, with MPs warning that the condition of some embassies is weakening the country’s ability to advance its interests and maintain an effective international presence.

The National Assembly Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations raised the concerns after visiting several Kenyan missions and finding facilities in need of urgent repairs and modernisation to meet international standards.

The committee, chaired by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, questioned whether the funding allocated to the State Department for Foreign Affairs was sufficient to support its growing responsibilities, including maintaining diplomatic facilities and expanding Kenya’s international relations.

The concerns were raised on Monday, November 23, 2026, during a meeting with Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’oei, as lawmakers examined the department’s proposals under the 2027 Budget Policy Statement.

Koech expressed concern that despite the department's expanding workload, its budget had recorded only a modest increase over the past four years.

He cited the condition of Kenya’s mission in France, which he had visited the previous week, as an example of the challenges facing the country's diplomatic establishments abroad.

“I was in France last week, visited our mission, and it is in dire state. I, however, take note that in a period of four years, we have moved from Sh26 billion to Sh29 billion, which is quite insignificant compared to the duty you are supposed to undertake,” Koech said.

Lawmakers also sought clarification on the government's plans for Kenya House in New York, with Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo questioning the property's condition and the proposed redevelopment.

In his response, Sing’oei said the existing building had deteriorated and would be demolished to pave the way for the construction of residential facilities for Kenyan diplomatic staff.

“What we are investing in New York is staff houses. The so-called Kenya House in New York is in a very bad state, and we are basically bringing it down so that we can build a number of staff houses within that same property that we already own,” the PS said.

The committee also questioned the proposed closure of Kenya's embassy in Switzerland at a time when the government is seeking to establish additional diplomatic missions in other parts of the world.

MP Moses Kirima challenged the decision, arguing that Switzerland was an important European location and seeking an explanation for why Kenya would withdraw its presence there while opening new missions elsewhere.

“We have read in the newspapers that you are closing our Embassy in Switzerland, and I have seen that you are opening two new ones. What is the rationale of closing that one European Embassy, which is more strategic compared with the new ones that you are proposing to open?” Kirima asked.

Sing’oei defended the proposed diplomatic expansion, saying the planned missions in Azerbaijan, the Republic of Congo and Mexico were based on Kenya's evolving foreign policy priorities and strategic interests.

He explained that the proposed mission in Mexico would largely take over the responsibilities previously handled by Kenya's embassy in Haiti.

The PS further revealed that Kenya had moved its diplomatic presence from Cuba to Jamaica because international sanctions had made it increasingly difficult to conduct operations in Cuba.

He said the relocation also presented an opportunity for Kenya to deepen its engagement with the International Seabed Authority, whose headquarters are in Jamaica.

On the proposed mission in the Republic of Congo, Sing’oei said Kenya had limited diplomatic representation in Central Africa, making the establishment of a new mission necessary, particularly given the difficulties in its relations with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The State Department for Foreign Affairs is seeking Sh47.178 billion for the 2027/2028 financial year, comprising Sh40.317 billion for recurrent expenditure and Sh6.861 billion for development projects.

The proposed allocation represents an increase from the Sh29.136 billion provided in the current allocation, which consists of Sh26.636 billion for recurrent expenditure and Sh2.5 billion for development.

MPs Question Funding for Diaspora Affairs

Beyond the state of diplomatic missions, lawmakers also examined the government's response to Kenyans who were caught up in the Russia-Ukraine war, raising questions about their evacuation and the assistance offered after their return.

During the same budget scrutiny, MP Yusuf Hassan sought details from the State Department for Diaspora Affairs on the number of Kenyans brought back from the conflict zone and the measures put in place to support them.

Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu told the committee that 68 Kenyans had returned home, while one other Kenyan who had completed their service had chosen to remain in Russia.

Njogu said the government had formed a multi-agency team to coordinate assistance for those returning from the conflict, including debriefing, counselling and follow-up monitoring.

However, the department is facing a substantial funding gap, having received an allocation of Sh838.7 million against its budget requirement of Sh1.746 billion.

This leaves a shortfall of approximately Sh907.6 million, raising concerns about its ability to meet its planned obligations and support Kenyans living and working abroad.

The committee also reviewed funding proposals from the State Department for East African Community Affairs, headed by Principal Secretary Caroline Karugu.

The department is seeking Sh2.047 billion, against an allocation of Sh437 million, leaving a deficit of Sh1.61 billion.

The lawmakers also received budget submissions from the Ministry of Defence and the National Intelligence Service as part of their review of the respective institutions' financial requirements.

Following the engagements, Koech is expected to present the committee's recommendations on the budget proposals submitted by the ministries, departments and agencies before the Budget and Appropriations Committee.