Digital fraud is increasingly finding its way into Kenyans' everyday interactions, with a new survey revealing that 77 per cent of respondents had been approached by fraudsters within three months through calls, text messages, emails and online platforms.

The findings by TransUnion paint a picture of growing exposure to online scams, with many Kenyans fearing that stolen personal details could be used to commit crimes, compromise workplace systems or expose them to further financial risks.

According to the H2 2026 Top Fraud Trends Report, three-quarters of those surveyed feared their identities could be stolen and used for criminal activities, while 42 per cent were concerned that fraudsters could use their information to infiltrate workplace systems.

Fraudulent text messages were the leading reported method, with 41 per cent of respondents who encountered fraud attempts reporting smishing, a scheme in which criminals send deceptive messages to obtain sensitive information.

Fraudulent phone calls, commonly known as vishing, were reported by 40 per cent, while 39 per cent said they had encountered phishing through fake emails, websites or social media platforms.

The risks surrounding the exposure of personal data were also a major concern, with 56 per cent of respondents worried about information leaking through data breaches. The same proportion expressed concern over phishing emails, while 46 per cent feared their information could be compromised when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks.

TransUnion Kenya CEO Morris Maina said communication platforms had become a critical entry point for fraudsters, calling on businesses to strengthen how they monitor and verify interactions.

“Trusted communications are often the first stage of account fraud,” said Morris Maina, CEO at TransUnion Kenya.

“Businesses should therefore treat communications as part of the trust journey, rather than simply as marketing or service channels. By connecting communication events with identity, device and account behaviour, organisations can identify elevated risk earlier and take action before fraud results in financial loss."

The report also highlighted the growing difficulty businesses face in responding to fraud threats, with 58 per cent of business leaders globally saying they were very or extremely concerned that fraud was evolving faster than their organisations could detect and prevent it.

Another 42 per cent said the growing scale and sophistication of fraud was exerting significant to severe pressure on their organisations.

TransUnion noted that artificial intelligence was giving criminals new ways to deceive victims, including generating convincing messages, creating fake identities and exploiting legitimate business processes.

“AI is not creating new fraud; it’s making existing fraud faster, cheaper, more convincing and dramatically more scalable,” said Maina.

“The future fraudster may not be a criminal syndicate with thousands of members. It may be a small, highly automated operation powered by generative AI.”

The report further established that account login activity accounted for 94 per cent of suspected digital fraud recorded among TransUnion's Africa clients in the first half of 2026, compared with 53 per cent globally.

The financial services sector had the highest suspected digital fraud rate among industries assessed across Africa, recording three per cent during the same period.

The findings were drawn from TransUnion's H2 2026 Top Fraud Trends Report, business and consumer surveys, including the Q2 2026 Consumer Pulse Survey involving 462 Kenyans, and data collected through the company's global intelligence network.