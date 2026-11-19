The Judiciary has expanded the use of digital systems in court operations, introducing new technology-driven services aimed at improving access to justice, speeding up case management, and making services more accessible to court users.

The State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice Annual Report 2025/2026 released on Thursday shows that the institution made progress in digitising court records, upgrading its case management systems and extending internet connectivity to more court stations during the financial year.

The report says the reforms covered digital infrastructure, court-facing systems, legacy records digitisation, administrative automation, cybersecurity and information technology governance.

During the period, the Judiciary installed internet services at six additional court stations: Kombewa, Yala, Khwisero, Chesoi, Marigat and Lokichar. This brought the total number of court stations and offices with internet connectivity to 183, while 145 court stations and tribunals were connected to the Wide Area Network.

Twenty-five locations had secondary internet links to provide backup connectivity, although 12 remote stations continued to rely on broadband modems because commercial internet service providers were unavailable in their areas.

The Judiciary also strengthened its digital infrastructure by procuring and deploying 135 devices, including desktop computers, laptops and iPads. It distributed 799 multifunctional printers and 41 scanners to court stations and administrative offices to support document management and digitisation.

The report states that the e-filing system and Case Tracking System (CTS) were operational in all court stations and tribunals during the review period.

The e-filing platform received several upgrades, including integration with the Urithi Portal to automate succession processes and enable tracking of filed succession matters.

It was also integrated with the Customer Relationship Management system to link user interactions with e-filing profiles and case tracking identification numbers. The integration enables automated case-status notifications through SMS and email.

The Case Tracking System, which manages registry and court operations, was upgraded to improve judicial efficiency, accessibility and transparency.

Among the changes was an improved court decision function that allows signed orders, judgments and decrees to be indexed and uploaded immediately for remote downloading.

The system was also linked to the Jumuika Enterprise Resource Planning platform to track and process unclaimed cash bail refunds, automate notifications to payees and facilitate the transfer of abandoned funds to the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority.

The Judiciary further upgraded the system's interface to work better on modern browsers, mobile devices and lower-bandwidth connections in remote court stations.

A major component of the digital transformation programme was the digitisation of historical court records through the Mahakama Digitization Programme.

During the 2025/2026 financial year, 192,633 case files were digitised across targeted court stations, bringing the cumulative number of digitised files to 749,522 and documents to 4.9 million.

The report says the programme has improved the preservation, accessibility and management of court records, supporting faster retrieval and a transition towards a paper-light justice system.

The benefits of digitisation were demonstrated during a fire at Mavoko Law Courts on May 24, 2024, which destroyed a metal container used to store closed physical case files. The digitised records remained unaffected.

“While the physical files were lost, the digitized records were unaffected, illustrating the disaster-recovery rationale for the programme,” the report states.

The Judiciary also developed Mahakama AI, a legal research tool drawing on judicial decisions held by the institution and the Kenya Law database. Piloted internally for judges and judicial officers, the platform provides semantic search, rapid retrieval of statutes and precedents, and citation verification.

A draft Artificial Intelligence Adoption Policy and accompanying Practice Directions were developed and subjected to stakeholder engagement, with adoption projected for the following financial year.

To improve assistance to court users, the Judiciary operationalised its Contact Centre at Milimani Law Courts. The centre operates daily, including weekends, between 6 am and 6 pm.

It resolved 13,574 support tickets during the reporting period, achieving a resolution rate of 99.9 per cent. E-filing support accounted for 5,806 tickets, followed by mapping and linking requests at 3,526, cash bail refund inquiries at 2,636 and virtual court link access at 845.

The Judiciary also served 4,736 court users through desks established at six Huduma Centres, with Kibra recording the highest number at 1,395, followed by the GPO centre at 1,291.

The report says the initiative is intended to bring justice closer to the public, particularly people representing themselves in court.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary Transcription Centre submitted 361 transcripts during the year, comprising 5,327,557 words and 32,078 pages, supporting the preparation of certified court records.

The report says the growing reliance on digital systems has also increased the need for cybersecurity. The Judiciary renewed firewall licences and procured network, systems and database monitoring solutions to strengthen the protection of its digital infrastructure.