The Kibera Law Courts has denied an application by Thandie Malaika Gitau, the daughter of former television actress Regina Re, seeking temporary release from custody to attend the burial of her grandmother, Dorita Lasinder Macharia, in Murang’a County.

The decision followed objections by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who opposed her release, citing the seriousness of the murder charge, security concerns and the possibility of interference with witnesses expected to attend the burial.

The prosecution, led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Gikui Gichuhi, also raised concerns about the safety of the accused, her family members and members of the public, given the heightened public attention surrounding the case.

The court declined the application, ruling that Gitau would not be released to attend the funeral. Instead, Justice Diana Kavedza directed her father to attend the burial on her behalf, record the proceedings and share the footage with her while she remains in custody.

The arrangement would allow the accused to follow the burial proceedings without leaving custody or creating potential complications for the ongoing criminal proceedings.

Gitau, 18, appeared before Justice Kavedza at the Kibera Law Courts, where she pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

The murder investigation stems from an alleged confrontation between Gitau and her 86-year-old grandmother at their family residence in Loresho Ridge Estate, Nairobi, on October 30, 2026.

According to court documents, the disagreement reportedly began after Macharia allegedly found her granddaughter in a compromising situation with her boyfriend.

Investigating officer David Njoroge told the court that the elderly woman questioned Gitau about her conduct before ordering her, her boyfriend, and other visitors to leave the premises.

Macharia also reportedly demanded that her granddaughter surrender the house keys following the confrontation.

The disagreement reportedly escalated, prompting the grandmother to contact her son, Alton Jimmy Macharia, seeking assistance in having Gitau leave the residence.

Although Gitau initially left the premises, investigators told the court that she later returned and remained inside the house with her grandmother for approximately an hour.

Macharia was subsequently discovered lying in a pool of blood with a deep wound on her neck.

The investigating officer's account placed the confrontation between the grandmother and granddaughter shortly before the elderly woman's death, forming a central part of the prosecution's case.

A post-mortem examination conducted on November 3, 2026, by government pathologist Dr Bernard Midia established that Macharia died from severe blood loss caused by multiple sharp-force injuries.

The examination revealed several injuries to her face and neck, including stab wounds that damaged major blood vessels, resulting in fatal bleeding.

Investigators also recovered clothing belonging to Gitau and the deceased, alongside bloodstained towels and carpet samples, which were submitted to the Government Chemist for forensic examination.

The prosecution subsequently approved murder charges against Gitau under Sections 203 and 204 of the Penal Code.

Her mother, Regina Re, and brother, Alton Jimmy Macharia, were separately accused of being accessories after the fact to murder.

According to the prosecution, the two allegedly interfered with the crime scene in an attempt to conceal evidence and cover up Gitau's alleged involvement in the killing.

Gitau's boyfriend, Immanuel Munyeki, who had initially been arrested in connection with the investigations, was released on November 12 after the DPP determined that investigators had found insufficient evidence linking him to the murder.

The murder case attracted public attention following the arrest of Gitau, whose mother, Regina Re, is a former television actress and presenter.

The prosecution maintained that releasing the accused to attend the burial could create security challenges and expose potential witnesses to possible interference.

Some of the individuals expected at the funeral were also considered potential witnesses in the criminal proceedings, further informing the prosecution's opposition.

The court ultimately rejected the request for temporary release, opting instead for the arrangement involving her father recording the burial proceedings.

Gitau will remain in custody at Gigiri Police Station as the case progresses.

The matter is scheduled for mention on December 3, 2026, when the court is expected to receive further directions on the proceedings.