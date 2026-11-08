Sifuna: Removing Ruto is more important than past political differences with Gachagua

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has defended his political cooperation with Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, saying past disagreements must not stand in the way of efforts to remove President William Ruto from power.

Sifuna said the opposition must set aside personal differences and unite against what he described as an existential threat to the country, arguing that the urgency of rescuing Kenya outweighed their political history.

Speaking on Saturday during the Ngemi Cia Watho second edition event in Murang’a County, Sifuna acknowledged that he and Gachagua had previously been political rivals, but said they had since agreed to work together for a common cause.

“We are, as they say, the most unlikely of bedfellows. We have a very complicated history. We had our disagreements and fought each other politically in the past,” he said.

“But we have come to the realisation that William Ruto is an existential threat to this country.”

The senator dismissed calls for the two leaders to revisit their past political differences, saying the opposition's priority should be removing Ruto from office.

“The task of removing Ruto is more important than all those disagreements. So, whatever it takes, whatever we need to do to liberate this country, we will do it,” Sifuna said.

He maintained that the opposition should not be preoccupied with which political faction takes the lead in the campaign, saying he would support either Linda Mwananchi or DCP to spearhead the effort.

“Whether you say Linda Mwananchi should lead the effort to remove Ruto, or DCP should lead the effort, that is fine with us. My responsibility is to ensure that we rescue our country and Kenya,” he added.

Sifuna also urged lawyers to take an active role in educating Kenyans on constitutionalism and the rule of law, warning against accepting practices that undermine accountability and good governance.

His remarks come as political activities continue to gain momentum ahead of the 2027 General Election, with opposition leaders exploring alliances and joint strategies to challenge Ruto's re-election bid.

Sifuna has defended his political cooperation with Rigathi Gachagua, saying past disagreements must not stand in the way of efforts to remove President William Ruto from power.

Sifuna said the opposition must set aside personal differences and unite against what he described as an existential threat to the country, arguing that the urgency of rescuing Kenya outweighed their political history.

Sifuna also urged lawyers to take an active role in educating Kenyans on constitutionalism and the rule of law, warning against accepting practices that undermine accountability and good governance.

His remarks come as political activities continue to gain momentum ahead of the 2027 General Election, with opposition leaders exploring alliances and joint strategies to challenge Ruto's re-election bid.

The opposition has in recent days stepped up consultations on a possible joint political front, with Gachagua proposing an alliance bringing together DCP, Wiper and Linda Mwananchi.

However, disagreements over coalition leadership and the selection of a presidential candidate continue to shape the negotiations ahead of the 2027 polls.