Sifuna welcomes Tundu Lissu’s treason acquittal, condemns 4-year sentence

Linda Mwananchi Movement leader Edwin Sifuna has welcomed the acquittal of Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu on treason charges, describing the prosecution as an attempt to punish him for demanding electoral reforms.

However, Sifuna expressed concern over Lissu's conviction on an alternative charge of incitement and his subsequent four-year prison sentence, urging the opposition leader and his party to remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice and freedom.

In a statement following Friday's ruling, the Nairobi Senator said supporters of democracy across the world had reason to be relieved after the court dismissed the treason charge, which could have attracted the death penalty.

“All people of goodwill and supporters of democracy across the world are relieved to see the trumped-up treason charges against Comrade Tundu Lissu collapse, following his acquittal today,” Sifuna said.

He argued that Lissu's campaign for changes to Tanzania's electoral system should not have resulted in criminal prosecution.

“These charges should never have been brought in the first place. Lissu’s only crime was to call for basic reforms to the electoral architecture in Tanzania to guarantee a fair process,” he added.

Sifuna further said the opposition leader had lost valuable time in custody while defending himself against the charges, urging him and members of the opposition Chadema party not to abandon their push for democratic reforms.

“We encourage Ndugu Lissu, the CHADEMA Party and all our Tanzanian brothers to take heart and remain strong in their pursuit of justice and freedom, in the knowledge that all forces of regression are usually ultimately defeated,” he said.

Lissu, who chairs Chadema, was arrested on April 9, 2025, and charged with treason over remarks made during a political campaign for electoral reforms ahead of Tanzania's October 2025 General Election.

A three-judge panel at the High Court in Dar es Salaam on Friday acquitted him of treason after finding that prosecutors had failed to prove that he intended to intimidate the government through his statements.

However, the judges convicted him of the alternative offence of incitement, ruling that his calls to prevent and disrupt the election amounted to an offence under Tanzania's Penal Code.

The court subsequently sentenced him to four years in prison.

During the proceedings, the judges said they were satisfied that Lissu's statements were intended to interfere with the electoral process and encourage disruption.

Lissu rejected the conviction, describing the proceedings as political persecution and questioning why he had been found guilty of an offence he said was not part of the original charge.

“I was not charged with incitement but you judges are convicting me with it just to impress the person who gives you the titles. I believe these were directives,” he told the court.

The case attracted international attention, with opposition groups and human rights organisations raising concerns about political freedoms and the treatment of government critics in Tanzania.

Chadema has announced plans to appeal the conviction and seek bail for Lissu pending determination of the appeal.

Sifuna's statement adds to regional reactions following the ruling, which removed the threat of a treason conviction but left the Tanzanian opposition leader facing a four-year prison term.