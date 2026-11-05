Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Tanzania's Lake Victoria region

An earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude struck Tanzania's Lake Victoria region on Thursday, November 5, and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) revised its initial measurements after further seismic analysis.

The earthquake occurred at approximately 12:22 pm East African Time, with its epicentre located 21 kilometres east-north-east of Ushirombo, according to EMSC.

The seismic event was initially reported at magnitude 5.6 before preliminary measurements were revised to 5.2 and subsequently lowered to 5.1.

In its latest update, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre placed the earthquake at a depth of 10 kilometres beneath the Earth's surface.

The centre identified the affected geographical region as the Lake Victoria region of Tanzania, with the epicentre located at coordinates -3.4641 latitude and 32.149 longitude.

The updated figures provide a clearer picture of the earthquake's strength, location and depth following the initial alerts issued shortly after the incident.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported receiving 27 felt reports from people who experienced the earthquake by 10:00 UTC on Thursday.

A graphic representation by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre showing the areas affected by the magnitude 5.1 earthquake recorded near Ushirombo, Tanzania on November 5, 2026. — EMSC

The centre included the reports in its latest earthquake update, published about one hour and 38 minutes after the seismic event.

EMSC operates an international earthquake monitoring system that collects seismic information from participating institutions and eyewitness accounts to provide real-time information about earthquakes around the world.

Its reporting system allows members of the public to submit accounts of ground movement, helping researchers determine how widely an earthquake was felt and assess its intensity in different locations.

The 27 reports recorded in connection with the Tanzania earthquake formed part of the centre's initial assessment of the event.

The earthquake's relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres was also among the key measurements included in the updated seismic information.

Ushirombo, located in Tanzania's north-western region, was identified as the nearest named reference point in the EMSC earthquake report.

The epicentre was placed 21 kilometres east-north-east of the town, within the wider Lake Victoria region.

The earthquake occurred at 09:22:32 UTC, corresponding to 12:22:32 pm local time in Tanzania.

The updated coordinates and depth were published alongside the revised magnitude as the centre refined its preliminary assessment.

The difference between the initial magnitude estimate of 5.6 and the latest figure of 5.1 reflects revisions to preliminary seismic measurements as additional information becomes available.

EMSC provides earthquake information through its online monitoring platform, including the time of occurrence, geographical coordinates, magnitude, depth and public reports of felt shaking.

Its earthquake database also allows users to follow developing seismic events and access updated information as monitoring agencies refine their findings.

As of the centre's 10:00 UTC update on Thursday, the Tanzania earthquake remained listed as a magnitude 5.1 event, with 27 felt reports recorded.