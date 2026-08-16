Earthquake kills 51, forces 5,000 to evacuate in Eastern Indonesia
The powerful quake triggered landslides, blocked roads and damaged more than 1,300 homes, with widespread destruction reported in the Sikka region
The powerful quake triggered landslides, blocked roads and damaged more than 1,300 homes, with widespread destruction reported in the Sikka region
The tremor caused damage in Maumere, the main town on the island of Flores, where people ran into the streets as buildings shook. At the port, video footage showed large pieces of concrete breaking away from a terminal building and falling onto passengers waiting to board an inter-island ferry.
Largo was located after a resident heard her calling for help from under the rubble and alerted emergency workers. A small camera was then used to confirm her position and guide the rescue effort.
President Abelardo de la Espriella declared an emergency to speed up the release of funds for recovery efforts as rescuers and residents searched through collapsed buildings across the affected areas.
The quake on Monday trapped residents under debris, injured many more and forced people to flee their homes as far away as the capital, Bogota.
Mexico's navy secretary Admiral Raymundo Morales said there had been "no serious impact", but advised people to avoid the coastline while authorities continued to monitor the situation.
The quake triggered tsunami warnings that have since been lifted, although waves measuring up to 70cm (27in) were reported. In its aftermath, several train services were suspended, and approximately 2,700 homes lost power. Authorities have cautioned residents that stronger aftershocks could occur in the coming days, urging vigilance for at least a week, local media reported.
Initial reports led to the issuance of tsunami warnings, which were later lifted, though waves of up to 70 centimeters were observed along parts of the coastline. Local television stations broadcast urgent alerts such as “Tsunami! Run!” to ensure residents were aware and could move to safer locations.
Both the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) and the US Tsunami Warning System issued alerts, cautioning that dangerous tsunami waves could hit coastlines within 300km (186 miles) of the epicentre.
The 6.9-magnitude quake hit near the northern tip of Cebu island at 9:59 pm local time, shaking communities and leaving widespread damage in its wake. Officials warned that the death toll could rise as search teams continue their work.
The earthquake struck 17 miles from the eastern city of Jalalabad near the border with Pakistan around midnight local time according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake struck 15 kilometres north of the Poso district in the Central Sulawesi province, according to the US Geological Survey
On Saturday, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake was felt across parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and the capital Islamabad.
Wednesday's temblor flooded ports, damaged buildings and injured several people, according to Russian state news agency Tass.
The seismic activity began with tremors measuring 5.0 and 6.7 in magnitude, which initially did not raise tsunami concerns.