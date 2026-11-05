Police seize six copper wires, destroy 2,000 litres of Kangara in Kibera

Police officers have destroyed 2,000 litres of kangara and seized equipment suspected to have been used in illegal alcohol production during a crackdown in Brazil area of Kibera, Nairobi County, as security agencies intensify efforts to stamp out illicit brewing.

The operation was carried out on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, by officers drawn from Langata Sub-County in partnership with National Government Administration Officers (NGAO).

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the multi-agency team raided suspected illegal brewing premises in Brazil, where they found and destroyed the large quantity of kangara, a substance used in the production of chang'aa.

Officers also confiscated six copper wires and several other pieces of equipment believed to have been used in the manufacture of the illicit alcoholic drink.

“During the raid, officers discovered and destroyed 2,000 litres of kangara. Additionally, the multi-agency team seized six copper wires alongside various other apparatus used in the production of chang'aa,” the police service said.

The seizure of the brewing materials is part of efforts by security agencies to disrupt illegal alcohol production by targeting not only the finished products but also the equipment used to manufacture them.

However, the NPS did not indicate whether any suspects were arrested during the raid or reveal the identities of those believed to be behind the illegal brewing operation.

The police also did not provide details about the ownership of the seized equipment or whether further investigations had been launched to establish the source of the materials and the intended market for the illicit alcohol.

The Kibera operation forms part of a wider campaign by the National Police Service to curb the manufacture, sale and consumption of illegal alcoholic drinks and drugs across the country.

The service maintained that the enforcement activities would not be limited to Kibera, with similar operations expected to continue in other areas as authorities pursue individuals involved in the illegal trade.

“The National Police Service remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit brews and drugs, and these operations will continue proactively across the country,” the statement said.

The crackdown brought together police officers from Langata Sub-County and national government administrative officers, reflecting the joint approach adopted by security agencies in tackling illegal brewing activities.

The NPS also called on members of the public to support the ongoing campaign by providing information about suspected sites where illicit alcohol is manufactured, stored or distributed.

Residents were urged to stay alert and report suspicious activities to their nearest police station or use the emergency hotlines 999 and 911.

Members of the public can also report suspected criminal activities through the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) under its #FichuaKwaDCI campaign by calling the toll-free number 0800 722 203.

The DCI further provides a WhatsApp reporting channel through 0709 570 000, allowing residents to share information with investigators.

The police said the reporting channels were intended to make it easier for members of the public to alert authorities about illegal brewing operations and other activities that could threaten public safety.

The NPS reiterated that the countrywide crackdown would continue, with security agencies focusing on stopping the production, distribution and consumption of illicit alcoholic drinks and drugs.