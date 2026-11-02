Ex-TV presenter among four detained over mother's brutal murder in Loresho

Four suspects arrested in connection with the murder of 86-year-old Dorita Macharia will remain in police custody for 10 days as detectives seek to complete outstanding investigations into her death.

The suspects, identified as Thande Malaika Gitau, Emmanuel Munyeki, Jimmy Macharia and Regina Wangui Macharia (Regina Re), will be held at Gigiri Police Station following a ruling by Nairobi Magistrate Barbara Akinyi.

The order followed an application by the prosecution seeking 15 days to allow investigators to complete several outstanding procedures before forwarding the investigation file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Prosecutor Faith Musoma told the court that detectives were yet to retrieve and analyse CCTV footage from the Loresho estate, record statements from potential witnesses and conduct fingerprint analysis on the suspects.

Investigators also sought to obtain the suspects' mobile phone call data records to establish their possible involvement in the killing.

The prosecution opposed their release, arguing that allowing the suspects to walk free could compromise investigations through possible witness intimidation or interference. The court was also informed that one of the suspects was a granddaughter of the deceased.

However, the defence opposed the continued detention, arguing that the prosecution had not provided sufficient grounds to justify holding their clients.

Lawyers representing some of the suspects told the court that their clients had already recorded statements and surrendered their mobile phones to investigators. They maintained that the remaining investigative procedures could be undertaken without continued detention.

In her ruling, Magistrate Akinyi observed that investigations were still at a preliminary and sensitive stage, granting the prosecution 10 days instead of the 15 days requested.

Macharia was found dead in a pool of blood inside her Loresho residence on the night of October 30, 2026, with deep cut wounds on her body.

The prosecution further informed the court that a postmortem examination was yet to be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

The matter will be mentioned on November 12, when detectives are expected to update the court on the progress of investigations.