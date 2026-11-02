JSC interviews five candidates as Chief Kadhi recruitment nears conclusion

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has interviewed five candidates shortlisted for the position of Chief Kadhi of the Republic of Kenya, with the recruitment process expected to conclude tomorrow.

In a statement on Monday, the Commission confirmed that the candidates who appeared before the interview panel include Hassan Omar Daffa, Mohamed Juma Mwaduga, Dr Abuu Mohamed Mwalimu, Hon. Sukyan Hassan Omar and Dr Hassan Kinyua Omari.

"The Commission will conclude the interview process tomorrow, with four candidates scheduled to appear before the panel," the JSC stated.

The recruitment follows the death of former Chief Kadhi Sheikh Athman Abdul-Halim Hussein in July 2025, with Senior Principal Kadhi Sukyan Hassan Omar serving in an acting capacity since August 2025.

The Commission advertised the position on January 16, 2026, amid concerns from members of the Muslim community and the legal fraternity over delays in filling the vacancy.

The Office of the Chief Kadhi is established under Article 170(1) of the Constitution, with the officeholder serving as the head of the Kadhi's Courts within the Judiciary.

Applicants were required to hold a degree in Islamic Law or its equivalent from a recognised university, profess the Muslim faith, demonstrate good conduct in accordance with Islamic teachings and communicate effectively in English, Kiswahili, and Arabic.

The successful candidate will report to the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary and earn a gross monthly salary of between Sh531,675 and Sh783,146 under permanent and pensionable terms.