Political commentator calls for crackdown on goons ahead of 2027 polls

Political commentator Innocent Paluget has raised concerns over the growing influence of political gangs in Kenya, warning that goonism is threatening political participation, increasing the cost of election campaigns and discouraging young people from seeking elective positions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Radio Generation’s Power File show on Monday, Paluget said political violence and the use of hired gangs had increasingly become part of Kenya’s electoral environment, with aspiring politicians facing intimidation and financial demands before they can effectively campaign.

He argued that the normalisation of political goonism was undermining democracy by creating an environment in which candidates increasingly feel compelled to maintain connections with illegal groups to protect their political interests.

The political commentator maintained that the practice had become so entrenched that some politicians viewed hiring gangs as a necessary part of electoral campaigns, raising questions about the safety of candidates and the freedom of voters to participate in democratic processes.

The warning comes against a backdrop of renewed reports of politically organised violence in different parts of the country, including Nairobi, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Nyahururu and Meru.

Kenya's history of electoral violence stretches back to the reintroduction of multiparty politics in the 1990s. The 2007-2008 post-election violence remains the darkest example, with more than 1,100 people killed and approximately 650,000 displaced. Investigations into the violence identified criminal gangs, including Mungiki, as among the groups used by political actors to attack perceived opponents.

The latest concerns have emerged as political mobilisation intensifies ahead of the August 2027 General Election. In September 2026, Human Rights Watch reported attacks on opposition and civil society gatherings, including an August 16 assault on a Linda Mwananchi convoy in Homa Bay that left at least three people dead. The convoy was carrying supporters and politicians associated with the opposition faction.

The political vehicle also documented an incident in Awendo, Migori County, on August 30, when a vehicle belonging to Siaya Governor James Orengo was reportedly set ablaze during a political rally. Orengo said the vehicle had also been hit by live bullets.

A vehicle damaged during the Linda Mwananchi Rally in Homa Bay on August 16, 2026 — Handout

Political tensions in Meru have also come into focus following repeated disruptions of political meetings involving rival camps allied to former governor Kawira Mwangaza and Governor Isaac Mutuma.

These incidents have intensified questions about the responsibility of political leaders and security agencies in preventing violence as the country approaches another election.

Paluget said the practice was also discouraging young people from participating in elective politics, particularly those without the financial resources or political connections to hire groups capable of protecting them during campaigns.

He questioned how aspiring leaders could compete fairly when political campaigns increasingly appeared to require the backing of criminal gangs.

"One of the topics that we highlighted there is, of course, the reason why many young people do not even want to vie for political positions. One of them is goonism because these gangs are the illegal groups that you need to have. You cannot do without them. You must have goons, and I don't know if it is in the Constitution or what, because it is scary going forward."

He described the situation as a problem Kenyans had collectively allowed to become part of the country's political system, warning that the normalisation of hired violence threatened the foundations of democratic competition.

Paluget further linked political goonism to the rising cost of election campaigns, arguing that politicians were increasingly subjected to financial demands from groups seeking payment for their involvement in political activities.

He said some groups approach politicians and demand money, creating an environment in which candidates are pressured to finance activities that have little to do with presenting policies or seeking voters' support.

According to him, the financial burden does not end with campaign expenses, as politicians who spend enormous sums to secure elective positions may subsequently prioritise recovering their investments rather than serving the electorate.

"It is one of the things that increases the cost of elections because sometimes they will just call you and tell you, 'You know what, we are here, do the necessary.' And as much as we continue tolerating that, we are going in the wrong direction as young people. We must come out clearly and strongly condemn political gangs," he added.

However, the commentator also challenged Kenyans to examine their own contribution to the problem, arguing that voters who demand money from politicians during campaigns help create incentives for corruption and excessive campaign spending.

He maintained that political accountability should not be placed entirely on candidates while voters continue rewarding those who distribute money and other handouts during electioneering periods.

"We are the problem as Kenyans. We are the ones who have caused the majority of these malpractices during elections because we demand money. We demand a lot of money from politicians, and that is why when they get into power, they do not even serve the people."

His concerns mirror warnings from election observers and security researchers about the growing involvement of organised criminal groups in Kenya's political activities.

A September 2026 analysis by the Institute for Security Studies warned that hired gangs were increasingly disrupting political rallies, civil society meetings and other public gatherings, with politicians accused of mobilising young people to intimidate opponents.

Protestors burn a motorcycle allegedly belonging to goons sent to disrupt protests within the CBD in Nairobi on June 17, 2025 — Handout

The challenge facing the country is therefore not only how to prevent violence during the 2027 elections but also how to dismantle the networks that recruit, finance and deploy gangs for political purposes.

Kenya's Prevention of Organised Crimes Act, 2010, provides a legal framework for addressing organised criminal groups, including those involved in recruiting and financing gangs.

Paluget urged young people to reject the culture and openly condemn politicians who use violence to advance their political ambitions, warning that allowing goonism to continue would further undermine the country's democratic future.