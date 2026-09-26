Breakdown: Youth Imprisonment Rates in Kenya
Ministry of Interior data shows that 121,870 youths were incarcerated between 2022 and 2026, including 11,824 linked to the three categories.
Ministry of Interior data shows that 121,870 youths were incarcerated between 2022 and 2026, including 11,824 linked to the three categories.
Wako argued that accountability should start before election day, with investigations targeting individuals who organise or finance violent groups rather than waiting until perpetrators seek elective office
Maliba also linked the growth of organised groups to the informalisation of coercive power, arguing that security strategies that rely on unofficial actors can eventually allow those networks to become entrenched
Referring to the attack on the Linda Mwananchi convoy in Keumbu, Kisii County on July 3, 2026, the legislator described the incident as an act of organised political violence and urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate and arrest not only those who carried out the attack but also the individuals who allegedly planned and financed it, while also calling on opposition leaders to unite ahead of the 2027 General Election