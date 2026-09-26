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Referring to the attack on the Linda Mwananchi convoy in Keumbu, Kisii County on July 3, 2026, the legislator described the incident as an act of organised political violence and urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate and arrest not only those who carried out the attack but also the individuals who allegedly planned and financed it, while also calling on opposition leaders to unite ahead of the 2027 General Election