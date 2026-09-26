Breakdown: Youth Imprisonment Rates in Kenya

More than 120,000 young people were incarcerated in Kenya over a four-year period, with thousands jailed over gang activity, violent extremism and political goonism.

Ministry of Interior data shows that 121,870 youths were incarcerated between 2022 and 2026, including 11,824 linked to the three categories.

Nyeri had the highest number at 9,194. The county-by-county figures are shown below;