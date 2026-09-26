Breakdown: Youth Imprisonment Rates in Kenya
Ministry of Interior data shows that 121,870 youths were incarcerated between 2022 and 2026, including 11,824 linked to the three categories.
Ministry of Interior data shows that 121,870 youths were incarcerated between 2022 and 2026, including 11,824 linked to the three categories.
The protesters were part of crowds mobilising to commemorate June 2024 anti-government demonstrations, with many seeking to make their way into the city centre despite extensive security measures introduced by authorities
About 200 households were affected, and families are now being moved to safer areas as the ground remains unstable and dangerous due to the ongoing rains. The ministry said the affected families will remain away from the risky zones until the rains reduce and the situation becomes safe for settlement again.
Local reports and security updates indicate that at least seven people have been killed in recent attacks connected to the cross-border clashes, heightening fear among residents and prompting renewed calls for intervention.
In a notice dated April 23, 2026, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said that the extension would take effect on on April 23, 2026 at 6.30 p.m for a period of thirty (30) days.
Nyong’o stressed that while the county government remains a key development partner, security is primarily a national government mandate, calling for swift intervention to restore order.
In an update on Friday, the ministry said the deaths include 46 men, eight women and eight children as authorities continue rescue, recovery and emergency response operations in affected regions.
Nairobi reported the highest loss of life, with 23 bodies recovered from rivers in Starehe and Kamukunji sub-counties. In addition, authorities said several people were swept away by floodwaters in Kibra sub-county, where two individuals remain missing.
The process also aligns with the President’s commitment to strengthening institutions and modernising governance systems to ensure services are delivered effectively.
The ministry said it has received complaints from applicants who are unable to select the A and B Series booklets when applying online.
The Ministry of Interior will receive an additional Sh7 billion, raising its budget to Sh42.9 billion, while the police service under Inspector General Douglas Kanja is set for a Sh12 billion boost, bringing its total funding to Sh139 billion.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, the ministry said the overall security situation across the country “remains calm and stable,” but warned that past trends show the festive period often records “isolated increases in security incidents, traffic violations, and other opportunistic criminal activities.”
The operation was launched after a tip-off from the public about unusual religious activities taking place on a remote five-acre property.
The targeted hideout was reportedly a makeshift camp serving as a base for the group.
Murkomen clarified that the primary challenge in identifying the victims is not financial but rather the insufficient number of family members coming forward to provide DNA samples.