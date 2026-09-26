Breakdown: Youth Imprisonment Rates in Kenya
Ministry of Interior data shows that 121,870 youths were incarcerated between 2022 and 2026, including 11,824 linked to the three categories.
Ministry of Interior data shows that 121,870 youths were incarcerated between 2022 and 2026, including 11,824 linked to the three categories.
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who represented President William Ruto at the launch, said the new system would strengthen cooperation between communities and security agencies and help authorities identify possible threats early.
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen gave the figures while responding to questions in the Senate on Monday, saying the government was combining enforcement with rehabilitation and socio-economic interventions to address youth involvement in crime.
CS Murkomen said the officers had acquired the skills needed to respond to modern security challenges, including violent extremism, organised criminal activities and threats that cut across Kenya's borders.
The CS warned that terrorist groups, including al-Shabaab, still pose a major danger to the country's peace, stability and economic progress, adding that security agencies must continue improving their operational capabilities.
African Union Representative on Women, Peace and Security Ambassador Liberata Mulamula echoed the call, urging governments to move beyond symbolic representation and ensure women and young people have genuine influence over decisions affecting the region
The DCI said on Thursday that the suspect posed as a worshipper before attacking congregants, as investigators from multiple agencies launched a probe involving forensic analysis, CCTV review and international cooperation to establish the circumstances of the incident.