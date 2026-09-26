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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

violent extremism

Murkomen: 121,000 youths incarcerated in Kenya since 2022
News

Murkomen: 121,000 youths incarcerated in Kenya since 2022

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen gave the figures while responding to questions in the Senate on Monday, saying the government was combining enforcement with rehabilitation and socio-economic interventions to address youth involvement in crime.

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Canadian National charged over Mosque attack in Nairobi
News

Canadian National charged over Mosque attack in Nairobi

The DCI said on Thursday that the suspect posed as a worshipper before attacking congregants, as investigators from multiple agencies launched a probe involving forensic analysis, CCTV review and international cooperation to establish the circumstances of the incident.

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