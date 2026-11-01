Gachagua accuses Ruto, Ichung’wah of targeting Kikuyu community

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah of orchestrating a campaign of intimidation and persecution against the Kikuyu community, warning that he will not allow them to interfere with its freedom of worship.

Gachagua accused the two leaders of using political influence to harass residents, interfere with church affairs and undermine members of the community, particularly through attempts to prevent his supporters from attending Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) services.

Addressing a congregation during a church service at PCEA Kamangu Parish in Kikuyu Constituency, Kiambu County, the former Deputy President said the community had been betrayed by leaders it helped elect, accusing Ichung’wah of collaborating with the government to target his own people.

"You have been used by Ruto enough to persecute our community. You have helped William Ruto persecute your own people. You have destroyed our businesses, and we are living like refugees in our own country," he said.

He also accused the President of using the PCEA Church leadership to intimidate pastors and restrict worshippers, insisting that political disagreements should not extend into religious institutions.

"Even if you prevent me from coming to church, I will still come to the PCA Church," Gachagua said, adding that he would write to the Moderator of the General Assembly over what he described as harassment of congregants.

He further warned that the alleged intimidation of the Kikuyu community would not be tolerated, declaring that he would work towards changing the government in the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua also questioned the financing of the Rironi-Mau Summit highway, alleging that the government had cancelled an earlier contract awarded to a French company before increasing the project's cost from Sh150 billion to Sh200 billion.

He claimed that Sh30 billion belonging to pensioners had been committed to the project through the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), naming China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and Shandong Speed Engineering Company as the contractors.

The DCP leader threatened legal action against the companies' directors and NSSF trustees, including the managing trustee, accusing them of exposing pensioners' savings to a politically motivated project.

"You shall face the law for stealing public funds belonging to pensioners," he said, adding that those responsible would be held accountable if his political coalition took power.

On the 2027 political contest, Gachagua reaffirmed his working relationship with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, dismissing reports of divisions with Uhuru and attempts to draw Kalonzo into Ruto's camp.

He also called for unity among Mount Kenya elders, saying the community's strength lay in remaining united ahead of the next General Election.