Ruto orders NSSF to pay public workers’ retirement benefits within 10 days
For retirees, the change could significantly shorten the period between leaving employment and receiving the savings and benefits accumulated during their working lives
For retirees, the change could significantly shorten the period between leaving employment and receiving the savings and benefits accumulated during their working lives
The three interventions — Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), the Fundi Locator app and the revamped Haba Haba digital savings platform — are being implemented with support from the World Bank under the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) project
Members of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Lands have directed the DCI to produce a supplementary report on L.R. No. 209/324/3 on Lenana Road, citing gaps and inconsistencies in the existing DCI findings and questioning key transaction details.
Speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday during a meeting with private security stakeholders, the President said the government had received reports that some companies had ignored the 15 per cent minimum wage increase announced on Labour Day, while others continued paying guards as little as Sh4,000 to Sh7,000 a month.
Speaking during an interview on NTV on Saturday, Mang'eni said the reduced amount was a result of beneficiaries withdrawing their mandatory savings before completing the programme, making them ineligible for some of its financial incentives.
In Marsabit, 1,570 youth received the first Sh25,000 business support grant under the programme, while the second phase is supporting 1,680 beneficiaries, including young people joining NYOTA for the first time.
The now-withdrawn ruling had rejected an application seeking to stop the implementation of a 2022 judgment by the Employment and Labour Relations Court, which had declared sections of the NSSF Act, 2013 unconstitutional.
According to TSC, the issue arose following the implementation of amendments introduced under Section 7 of the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act, 2024, which changed Section 15(2) of the Income Tax Act by exempting employee contributions to the Affordable Housing Levy (AHL) Fund and the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) from income tax
Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu’s review for the year ended June 30, 2025, details how the county’s staffing and payroll structures operated with weak controls, allowing irregular payments and incomplete personnel records to go unchecked.
The Fund warned employers and workers against reverting to older contribution levels, explaining that compliance remains mandatory
Speaking during a TV interview on Sunday, Wanjigi said the country was nearing economic collapse, warning that rising debt repayments were consuming nearly all government revenue and deepening poverty nationwide.
According to the CEO, Huduma Kenya is currently operating under a gazette notice within the State Department for Public Service, limiting its ability to independently manage staffing, operations and expansion plans.
Labour CS Alfred Mutua said Kenya is seeing clear progress at Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County, citing over 6.2 million jobs, fewer strikes, digital and housing programmes, and NSSF pension payments within seven days.
NSSF will implement Year 4 contribution rates from February 2026, raising the monthly cap to Sh12,960 and adjusting loan rates, while declaring 17% net interest for 2024/2025 members.
During the review period, unremitted contributions alone accounted for Sh2.03 billion, split evenly between Sh1.01 billion from employees and Sh1.01 billion from employers.
During the annual general meeting held on Friday, NSSF Chief Executive Officer Charles Koros acknowledged that some of the title documents held by the institution have little value because the parcels were never legally available for purchase.
The Nyayo Embakasi development was among several housing projects rolled out by the fund as part of its wider push into real estate. The aim was to meet growing demand for affordable homes while generating steady returns for contributors.
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi lauded the Fund for using workers’ savings to strengthen retirement outcomes while supporting sectors such as housing and infrastructure through commercially guided investments.
The programme’s second phase will see beneficiaries receive an additional Sh25,000, raising the total start-up capital per young entrepreneur to Sh50,000.
The bankers recommended capping the highest PAYE rate at 30 per cent, in line with the 2023 National Tax Policy, while proposing a uniform five per cent reduction across all brackets.
In a statement, COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli said FKE’s commentary on statutory contributions was deeply irresponsible and contradicted the law, which mandates full implementation of the NSSF Act, 2013.
Aggrey Masai, Director of the National Registration Bureau, reassured citizens that the system restoration is a top priority. He also clarified that the government has no plans to reintroduce replacement fees, explaining that removing charges had led to a surge in applications, especially from rural areas.
Before releasing the funds, the company withheld Sh1 million, citing statutory obligations including PAYE, NSSF, the Social Health Insurance Fund, and the Housing Levy. This action sparked a new dispute, including contested execution steps and an attempt to attach company property to recover the deducted amounts.
NSSF has filed an Environmental Impact Assessment for its Twin Towers project at Uhuru Highway and Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi, outlining major economic benefits, environmental risks and proposed mitigation measures.
The President explained that the surge reflects a revised contribution system aimed at maximizing local resources. He projected that by June 2027, the fund could reach Sh1 trillion, a milestone that could eventually allow Kenya to move away from borrowing from countries like China.
The 175-kilometre highway will link Rironi Interchange to Mau Summit Turnoff and include a 56.38-kilometre section between Rironi and Naivasha via Mai Mahiu, leaving no free alternative route.
Currently, employees earning Sh30,000 contribute Sh1,800 per month, those on Sh50,000 remit Sh3,000, while anyone earning Sh80,000 and above pays the maximum Sh4,320. Employers are required to match the workers’ contributions.
Data from the SRC shows that Sh36.45 billion, or 84 percent of the additional pay, was released between April and June this year.
Contributions to NSSF rose to Sh59.1 billion from Sh25.3 billion the previous year, reflecting the impact of the graduated scheme that replaced the long-standing Sh200 flat rate.
The amended version of the Bill, which has since been sent to the National Assembly, now compels both the MCAs and their respective County Assembly Boards to remit the contributions to the NSSF.