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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

NSSF

Ruto directs security firms to pay legal minimum wage, remit NSSF
News

Ruto directs security firms to pay legal minimum wage, remit NSSF

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday during a meeting with private security stakeholders, the President said the government had received reports that some companies had ignored the 15 per cent minimum wage increase announced on Labour Day, while others continued paying guards as little as Sh4,000 to Sh7,000 a month.

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TSC explains June PAYE adjustments following payroll system error
News

TSC explains June PAYE adjustments following payroll system error

According to TSC, the issue arose following the implementation of amendments introduced under Section 7 of the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act, 2024, which changed Section 15(2) of the Income Tax Act by exempting employee contributions to the Affordable Housing Levy (AHL) Fund and the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) from income tax

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Huduma Kenya faces youth backlash amid system downtime
News

Huduma Kenya faces youth backlash amid system downtime

Aggrey Masai, Director of the National Registration Bureau, reassured citizens that the system restoration is a top priority. He also clarified that the government has no plans to reintroduce replacement fees, explaining that removing charges had led to a surge in applications, especially from rural areas.

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Court bars levy and SHIF deductions on post-termination awards
News

Court bars levy and SHIF deductions on post-termination awards

Before releasing the funds, the company withheld Sh1 million, citing statutory obligations including PAYE, NSSF, the Social Health Insurance Fund, and the Housing Levy. This action sparked a new dispute, including contested execution steps and an attempt to attach company property to recover the deducted amounts.

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