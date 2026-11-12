Regina Re, daughter to remain in custody as court releases granddaughter's boyfriend

The murder investigation involving actress Regina Wambui Gitau, popularly known as Regina Re, has taken a new turn after a court cleared her granddaughter’s boyfriend of continued detention, while ordering three other suspects to remain in police custody for further questioning.

Immanuel Munyeki was released after the prosecution told Kibera Law Courts that detectives had found no evidence connecting him to the killing of 86-year-old Dorita Lasinder Macharia, Regina’s mother.

Magistrate Barbara Akinyi granted the prosecution’s request for his immediate release but authorised investigators to hold Regina, her daughter Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao and Alton Jimmy Macharia for another two working days.

The court agreed with the prosecution that the three suspects were still required for questioning as detectives worked to establish what happened at the deceased’s home in Loresho Ridge Estate.

In her decision, Akinyi said the prosecution had given sufficient reasons to support the continued detention of the suspects, who will remain at Gigiri Police Station.

Macharia was found dead at her residence on October 31, 2026, with investigators continuing to pursue evidence surrounding the circumstances of her death.

Prosecuting counsel Faith Musona informed the court that detectives had already questioned several people and examined surveillance recordings from the estate.

“The postmortem has been conducted, and eight witnesses have recorded statements,” Musona told the court.

The prosecution further disclosed that a senior lawyer who had previously represented the deceased’s family had since become a witness in the case.

Opposing the application for extended detention, defence lawyer David Oyatta asked the court to consider the impact of continued custody on the suspects.

He particularly pointed out that Thandie was a student who needed to resume classes and prepare for her examinations. The defence maintained its objection to keeping the suspects behind bars for additional days.

The magistrate, however, rejected the request to have the three suspects released, including to attend their grandmother’s burial, which was scheduled for Tuesday.

The ruling followed an earlier application by detectives seeking 15 days to hold all four suspects as they pursued several investigative leads.

Police had told the court that they needed additional time to examine CCTV recordings, undertake forensic tests, collect fingerprints, obtain mobile phone call records and record statements from people believed to have relevant information.

Among the issues investigators are pursuing is an alleged confrontation between Macharia and her granddaughter shortly before the killing.

According to police accounts presented in court, the elderly woman reportedly found Thandie in a compromising situation with her boyfriend at the family residence, prompting a disagreement.

Macharia allegedly ordered her granddaughter to leave the house and surrender her room keys before contacting her son for help.

The 86-year-old was later discovered in a pool of blood, having sustained a deep cut to the left side of her neck.

Regina, Thandie and Alton are being investigated for murder under Section 203 as read together with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

The matter is scheduled for mention on November 17, 2026, when the court will issue further directions.