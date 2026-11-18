The prosecution of former actress Regina Wambui Macharia-Gitao, popularly known as Regina Re, has taken a new turn after she and her brother were released on cash bail over accusations that they helped conceal evidence following the killing of their elderly mother.

Regina and Alton James Macharia appeared in court on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, where they faced charges of being accessories after the fact to murder. The court allowed both siblings to secure their freedom on Sh200,000 cash bail each, ending Alton’s several days in police custody as detectives investigated their alleged involvement in the case.

Court documents outlined separate roles the two allegedly played in helping their niece, Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao, avoid arrest after the death of 86-year-old Dorita Lasinder Macharia.

Regina is accused of directing Thandie to change clothes that had been stained with blood following the alleged killing. The prosecution claims she gave the instructions despite knowing that her niece had murdered the elderly woman, with the intention of helping her escape lawful arrest.

The alleged incident occurred on October 30, 2026, at approximately 10.30 pm at Loresho Ridge Estate in Westlands, Nairobi County.

Her brother, Alton, also known as AJ, allegedly took part in concealing the incident by cleaning bloodstains from the scene. According to the charge sheet, the action was intended to remove potential evidence and make it easier for Thandie to evade arrest.

The siblings have been charged with being accessories after the fact to murder, contrary to Section 222 as read with Section 396(1) of the Penal Code.

Their case will return to court on December 2 for mention.

The charges are connected to the October 31 killing of Dorita at her home in Loresho, which led to investigations by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Thandie is already facing a separate murder charge over her grandmother's death. She was arraigned before Kibera High Court Judge Diana Kavedza, where she denied the accusation.

After taking her plea, the judge directed that she undergo a mental assessment at Kiambu Level Five Hospital within 10 days.

The court also turned down a request seeking permission for Thandie to attend her mother's burial in Murang'a County.