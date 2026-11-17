Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao, daughter of former television actress Regina Wambui Gitao, popularly known as Regina Re, is set to face a murder charge over the killing of her 86-year-old grandmother, Dorita Lasinder Macharia.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved murder charges against Thandie, contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

Her mother, Regina, and brother, Alton Jimmy Macharia, will also face charges of being accessories after the fact to murder under Section 222 as read with Section 396(1) of the Penal Code.

The two are accused of interfering with the crime scene to conceal evidence and cover up Thandie's alleged involvement in the killing.

The three are expected to appear before the Kibera Chief Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, for plea taking.

A post-mortem examination conducted on November 3 established that Dorita died from severe blood loss following multiple sharp-force injuries, including wounds to the face and neck.

The examination further established that the cause of death was exsanguination resulting from a stab wound to the neck that caused vascular injury.

Investigators also recovered clothing belonging to Thandie and the deceased, bloodstained towels and carpet samples, which were submitted to the Government Chemist for forensic analysis.

The three had appeared before Magistrate Beryl Akinyi, where they sought release to attend Dorita's burial scheduled for Wednesday.

However, the prosecution opposed their release, citing the risk of the accused persons absconding court proceedings given the gravity of the offences.

The court declined the application and directed that they remain in custody at Gigiri Police Station pending plea taking.

Meanwhile, Immanuel Munyeki, who had also been held in connection with the investigations, was released on November 12 after the prosecution told the court that investigators had found no evidence linking him to the murder.