Dr Victoria Mutiso murder: Suspects ordered to appear for plea on September 29
A prison officer appearing before Justice Muteti told the court that Rose and Angela had refused to participate in the proceedings through a virtual link.
A prison officer appearing before Justice Muteti told the court that Rose and Angela had refused to participate in the proceedings through a virtual link.
Justice Patricia Mande on Tuesday, September 22, 2026 found that investigators unlawfully entered Kinyagia’s home in Kinoo, Kiambu County, searched the premises and took away his property without demonstrating that they had grounds to conduct the search without a warrant.
The six are accused of trafficking 1,036.044 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, which the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) estimates to be worth about Sh8.2 billion on the street.
The court also made it clear that failure by the DPP to make a decision within the seven days will result in Mulwa and Masiga being released unconditionally.
The DPP said an independent and thorough review of the inquiry file established sufficient evidence to charge the suspects with several offences.
Ingonga said that the ODPP has established a fully-fledged division dedicated to handling electoral-related offences, with specially trained prosecutors assigned to ensure the timely and effective prosecution of crimes committed during the electoral period
Police told the court that 76 people died in the disaster, which left victims and families seeking answers over what caused the deadly flooding and whether anyone should be held criminally responsible.
A three-judge bench sitting in Nairobi, comprising Justices Patrick Kiage, Rachel Ngetich and Stephen Radido, dismissed Gakono’s appeal after finding no legal reason to overturn the decisions made by the lower courts.
Kaguchia was charged with offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace, an offence under Section 94(1) of the Penal Code, after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved the charge against him.
Formed by a coalition of State agencies led by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), the committee will provide strategic direction and oversee a coordinated crackdown on offences linked to hate speech and election-related violence.
Justice Njoki Mwangi directed that Kaguchia be released forthwith upon depositing a police cash bail of Sh100,000.
The eight girls appeared before Justice Diana Kavedza and each entered a not guilty plea to the charges brought against them. At the outset of the proceedings, the judge emphasized that because of their age, they should be referred to as "subject minors" rather than accused persons.
According to the families, the support they were promised after the tragedy has not been provided in a structured or lasting way, leaving them to deal with deep emotional pain on their own.
The newly established Secretariat will serve as the association’s permanent administrative and coordination centre, providing a platform for collaboration among African prosecution agencies as they confront evolving criminal threats that increasingly transcend national borders.
The officer told the court that they had separated Mackenzie from the other suspects, and an informer had reported that the preacher secretly ate in his cell so his followers would not notice.
Ojwang had appealed the initial ruling, arguing that the sentence was too harsh.
The suspects will appear in court on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, with three to be arraigned at the Kibera High Court and two at the Milimani High Court.
The officers made visits to the hospital on both Monday evening and Tuesday morning but were unable to gather the necessary information, as Koimburi’s family blocked their access.
The High Court issued the directive on Monday following concerns raised over potential contact between the accused and victims of the violence.
The DPP informed the court that it had examined the case afresh and decided to amend the list of suspects.
The move comes after the National Assembly Implementation Committee raised concerns over irregular contracts and unfulfilled projects during Kaberia’s time in office.
According to DPP Renson Ingonga, five cases have been closed, four are still under investigation.
According to the investigating team, the locals are pointing fingers at outsiders, suggesting that the assailants were hired to carry out the killings.
That decision, rendered by Lady Justice Mugure Thande, had instructed the DPP to reduce the number of murder charges to a maximum of 12.
The ODPP recognized the unfortunate delay in taking action and assured the public that all decisions will align with the Constitution and Kenya’s 2019 Decision to Charge Guidelines.