The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has approved the registration of nine additional unit trust sub-funds and a new Alternative Investment Fund, expanding investment options available to Kenyans seeking opportunities in the country's capital markets.

(CMA) announced the approvals on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, involving four fund managers offering investment products ranging from equity and fixed-income securities to Shariah-compliant money market funds and multi-asset strategies.

The new products are designed to accommodate investors with different financial goals, risk appetites and investment preferences, including those seeking long-term capital growth, stable income and exposure to international markets.

In a statement, the regulator said the approvals were part of its efforts to deepen Kenya's capital markets, encourage innovation and increase access to regulated investment services.

The new funds include shilling- and dollar-denominated investment products, as well as alternative investments targeting high-net-worth individuals.

Kuza Asset Management Limited received approval to register four sub-funds under the Kuza Unit Trust Scheme.

They include the Kuza Equity Fund (KES), Kuza Multi-Asset Momentum Special Fund (USD), Kuza Shariah Money Market Fund (KES) and Kuza Fixed Income Fund (USD).

The products provide different investment opportunities, including long-term capital growth through listed and unlisted equities, dollar-denominated multi-asset investments and fixed-income securities.

The Shariah-compliant money market fund will invest in near-cash securities that meet Islamic investment principles, providing an option for investors seeking financial products aligned with those requirements.

The CMA also approved two new funds under the ICEA LION Collective Investment Scheme, managed by ICEA LION Asset Management Limited.

The funds are the ICEA LION Short Duration Fixed Income Opportunities Special Fund and the ICEA LION Medium Duration Fixed Income Opportunities Special Fund.

Both products aim to generate stable and competitive income through investments in government securities, high-quality corporate debt, fixed-rate notes and other approved fixed-income instruments.

The funds offer investors different fixed-income investment strategies based on the duration of their investments.

Tradiam Asset Managers Limited received approval to register the Mufasa (Multi-Asset Strategy) Special Fund under the Tradiam Unit Trust Scheme.

The product will be available in both Kenyan shilling and US dollar classes, targeting investors with medium to high risk appetites.

It will provide diversified exposure to different asset classes traded in global capital markets, allowing investors to spread their investments across various opportunities.

CIC Asset Management Limited also received approval to register the CIC Multi-Asset Special Fund under the CIC Unit Trust Scheme.

The fund will pursue long-term capital growth by investing flexibly across eligible asset classes and markets in Kenya and internationally.

The two managers' approvals add further options for investors seeking diversified portfolios rather than concentrating their investments in a single asset class.

Separately, the regulator approved Old Mutual Investment Group Limited to register the Old Mutual Wealth Fund as an Alternative Investment Fund.

The fund will operate as a limited liability partnership and target high-net-worth investors seeking fixed-rate returns in Kenyan shillings over predetermined investment periods.

Investors will have lock-up options of six, 12, and 18 months, with the fund investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income instruments.

These include government securities, corporate bonds, fixed deposits and private debt.

The product expands the alternative investment market by providing another avenue for high-net-worth individuals seeking exposure to fixed-income investments through a regulated fund structure.

Following the approvals, the regulator urged investors to understand the products they intend to invest in and verify the licensing status of investment managers and other intermediaries.

The authority reminded Kenyans to familiarise themselves with the terms and structures of investment schemes before committing their money.

It also advised investors to deal only with licensed and approved capital markets intermediaries, whose details are available through the CMA's official licensing portal.

The latest approvals expand the range of regulated collective investment schemes and alternative investment products available in Kenya, giving investors additional choices across different currencies, asset classes and investment periods.