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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Capital Markets Authority

Africa Capital Week set for Nairobi to drive investment flows
Business

Africa Capital Week set for Nairobi to drive investment flows

The meeting brought together senior government officials, private sector leaders, development partners, and international financiers to coordinate preparations for the continental forum, which is expected to attract investors, policymakers, regulators, and development finance institutions from across Africa and beyond.

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CMA approves Standard Group's Sh1.5b rights issue
News

CMA approves Standard Group's Sh1.5b rights issue

In a letter addressed to Standard Investment Bank — the lead transaction advisor — CMA Chief Executive Wycliffe Shamiah confirmed that the authority had thoroughly reviewed the application and accompanying information memorandum.

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