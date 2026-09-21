Capital Markets Authority warns investors against scams linked to Dangote Refinery
The regulator says the IPO is regulated in Nigeria and has not been submitted to the CMA for consideration and approval under Kenya’s legal and regulatory framework.
The regulator says the IPO is regulated in Nigeria and has not been submitted to the CMA for consideration and approval under Kenya’s legal and regulatory framework.
The strong performance by equities comes against a backdrop of relatively stable monetary conditions in Kenya
The approval comes as Kenya seeks to diversify capital market products and provide investors with additional avenues for spreading risk
The approvals announced on Monday introduce new products across money market, fixed income and multi-asset categories, including offerings in Kenya Shillings, US Dollars, Euros and Sterling denominations.
The meeting brought together senior government officials, private sector leaders, development partners, and international financiers to coordinate preparations for the continental forum, which is expected to attract investors, policymakers, regulators, and development finance institutions from across Africa and beyond.
PS Kilemi outlined that the government had sought to improve transparency in the coffee value chain by separating responsibilities among regulatory agencies
In a statement issued in Nairobi on May 26, 2026 , the Authority said the approvals will expand the range of savings and investment products available in the market, from conservative money market funds to more complex multi-asset and alternative strategies targeting both retail and institutional investors.
Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority reports issuers’ governance score rose to 79% in 2024/25, driven by stronger boards, tighter compliance and sector-wide gains, especially in energy and petroleum.
The transition, effective April 1, 2026, marks a leadership shift aimed at strengthening corporate governance, legal compliance and regulatory oversight within one of Kenya’s key financial market institutions.
The firm also planned to expand its employee share ownership plan from 2% to 5%. Both moves are non-dilutive and subject to regulatory, court, and shareholder approvals.
The move aims to enhance competition, expand investor choice and strengthen digital access to regulated capital markets products.
Africa Logistics Properties has launched a Sh3.9 billion restricted I-REIT offer in Kenya to fund Grade A logistics assets, ahead of a planned NSE Restricted Board listing in March 2026.
HF Group Plc has received Capital Markets Authority approval to issue and list 94,274,401 new ESOP shares at Sh5 each, enabling eligible employees in Kenya to gain ownership in the company.
In a statement released on November 27, 2025, the Exchange confirmed that trading in the shares of East African Portland Cement PLC was reinstated following a review of the matter that led to the temporary trading halt.
The bank announced a 56 percent rise in net profit to Sh3.5 billion for the nine months to September, driven by higher earnings from government securities. Management says the listing journey is already underway with regulators engaged.
The investment, announced on October 31, 2025, seeks to accelerate digital payment innovations and empower Kenya’s small and micro enterprises.
The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed its decision to extend the suspension.
CMA Chief Executive Wyckliffe Shamiah said the approvals reflect growing investor confidence and a shift toward broader, more sophisticated investment vehicles, including foreign currency-denominated and global market-linked funds.
In a letter addressed to Standard Investment Bank — the lead transaction advisor — CMA Chief Executive Wycliffe Shamiah confirmed that the authority had thoroughly reviewed the application and accompanying information memorandum.