The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has received approval from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to extend its daily trading hours by one hour, in a move aimed at expanding investment opportunities and strengthening Kenya's position in the global financial markets.

The new trading schedule will take effect on Monday, January 4, 2027, with market operations extending from the current closing time of 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, NSE said the extension would apply to equities, fixed-income securities (including bonds), and derivatives traded through the NSE NEXT platform.

The exchange described the development as part of its broader ambition to rank among the world's leading exchanges and position Kenya as a globally competitive destination for investment capital.

The additional hour is intended to give investors more time to execute transactions while creating greater opportunities for participation by domestic, regional and international market players.

According to NSE, the adjustment is not merely a change to the daily trading timetable but part of a wider programme to modernise the country's capital markets, improve market access and strengthen liquidity.

NSE Chief Executive Officer Frank Mwiti said the extension was part of a broader transformation agenda aimed at making the exchange more internationally competitive and improving access to investment opportunities.

"Our ambition goes beyond regional leadership. We intend to position the NSE among the world's most competitive and innovative exchanges, and Kenya among the most attractive destinations for investment capital," Mwiti said.

He noted that achieving this ambition would require a series of reforms, including broader market access, seamless digital participation, deeper liquidity, globally relevant financial products and an improved investor experience.

Mwiti added that extending trading hours was one of several measures being implemented to connect Kenyan businesses with international capital and give investors from different markets more opportunities to participate in the country's economic growth.

The latest adjustment builds on other reforms the NSE introduced to make the capital markets more accessible to individual and institutional investors.

Among the changes is the removal of the 100-share minimum trading requirement, which previously required investors to purchase at least 100 shares in a single transaction.

The removal allows investors to trade smaller quantities of shares, potentially lowering the financial barrier to entry for individuals seeking to participate in the stock market.

The exchange has also introduced digital investment channels, including Ziidi Trader, to simplify access to market products and encourage more Kenyans to invest through digital platforms.

These initiatives form part of NSE's strategic plan to grow its retail investor base to nine million active investors by 2029. The target reflects the exchange's focus on increasing public participation in the capital markets and broadening the investor pool beyond established institutional players.

The extension of trading hours is also expected to give investors across different time zones more flexibility, particularly those based outside Kenya who wish to participate in the country's securities market.

However, NSE said it would make the necessary operational preparations and engage stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition before the new trading schedule takes effect.

The extended hours will apply to equities, fixed-income securities and derivatives.