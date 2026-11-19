The defilement case against Lumakanda Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Wycliffe Kwendo, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, has continued with two additional prosecution witnesses testifying in court.

The witnesses, a relative of the complainant and a medical expert, gave evidence relating to the circumstances surrounding the alleged offence and the girl's age.

The court, presided over by Magistrate James Ongondo, has scheduled November 23, 2026, for a ruling on Kwendo's bail and bond application, with the hearing set to resume on November 25.

Kwendo was earlier in October denied bail by the Kakamega Law Courts after the prosecution argued that his position as a serving police officer placed witnesses at risk of interference.

The prosecution also alleged that he threatened witnesses with a firearm during his arrest, while noting that the complainant and other witnesses live within his area of command.

In denying bail, Senior Resident Magistrate Dorcas Mac'andere cited the risk of witness interference, the vulnerability of the complainant and Kwendo's position of authority. He remains in custody at Kakamega GK Prison as the case proceeds.

The officer has denied the charges, which include defilement, an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child and abuse of a position of authority.