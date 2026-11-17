A man has been charged with defrauding two jobseekers of Sh1.1 million by allegedly promising to secure them employment in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Brian Shem Maboni Achieng was arraigned at the Busia Law Courts, where he faced two counts of obtaining money by false pretences and an additional charge of personating a person employed in the armed forces.

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Achieng allegedly obtained Sh600,000 from one complainant and Sh500,000 from another between October 8 and November 7, 2026.

The court heard that the accused, jointly with another person who is not before the court, obtained the money by falsely claiming that he could secure the two complainants' employment in the military.

He was charged with obtaining money by false pretences, contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code, and personating a person employed in the armed forces, contrary to Section 320(b) of the Penal Code.

The charges relate to allegations that the accused misrepresented his ability to facilitate the recruitment of the two jobseekers into the KDF.

Achieng appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Makila, where he denied all the charges.

The court granted him a bond of Sh500,000 with one surety of a similar amount pending the hearing of the case.

The case will be mentioned on December 2, 2026, for further directions ahead of the hearing scheduled for March 17, 2027.

The offences carry potential criminal liability under the Penal Code, with the prosecution required to prove the allegations against the accused in court.