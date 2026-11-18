A 42-year-old man from Meru County has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for defiling and murdering a 12-year-old girl in February 2017.

The incident occurred on the night of February 18, 2017, at the victim's parents' home, with investigations establishing that the man committed the offences after the girl's 23-year-old elder sister rejected his romantic advances.

The conviction was secured through a plea bargain agreement after the accused admitted to defiling and murdering the minor.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the case had stalled for years after the victim's family members and witnesses relocated and could not be traced, making it difficult for the trial to proceed.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Rita J. Rotich facilitated the plea bargain after presenting a confession recorded by the accused before a magistrate at Tigania Law Courts in 2017.

In a judgment delivered on November 12, 2026, Justice Heston Nyaga sentenced the accused to 25 years in prison.

The judge also commended the ODPP for its sensitisation efforts and use of plea bargaining in Meru County, noting that the initiative had helped reduce case backlogs and speed up the resolution of criminal proceedings.

The sentence brings to an end a case that had remained unresolved for nearly nine years.