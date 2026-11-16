Two charged in separate fraud cases involving KRA funds and fake prison jobs

The Director of Public Prosecutions has charged two individuals in separate cases involving alleged fraud, including a Kenya Revenue Authority employee accused of obtaining more than Sh8.5 million using a forged university degree certificate.

Betty Akinyi Odongo is accused of presenting a fake Bachelor of Arts in Counselling Psychology certificate purportedly issued by Maneno University to secure employment at KRA, where she allegedly fraudulently acquired public funds amounting to Sh8,522,209 between October 2016 and February 2024.

Odongo, who worked as a clerk in the authority's Domestic Taxes Department in Nairobi, denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of one million shillings.

Meanwhile, a police officer, Samson Momanyi, has been charged with obtaining Sh1,507,400 by falsely claiming he could secure employment for three people at the Kenya Prisons Service.

Momanyi, an Administration Police officer attached to Gatundu South Sub-County, allegedly obtained the money from Evans Okengo Osiago between April and May 2025.

The prosecution accused him of falsely promising jobs to Dennis Kipkoech, Daniel Osiago and Ann Nyanchoka.

"He denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh1 million," the court heard.

The case will be mentioned on December 3, 2026.