Three verdicts await Mackenzie after 200-year Shakahola sentence

Paul Mackenzie's 200-year prison sentence may have marked a major milestone in the Shakahola massacre prosecutions, but the controversial preacher is still facing three separate court decisions that could further complicate his legal position.

Within three days, three courts are expected to deliver judgments in cases accusing Mackenzie and his associates of orchestrating mass deaths, subjecting children to cruel treatment and spreading radical religious teachings that allegedly drove followers into Shakahola Forest.

The rulings, scheduled between November 24 and 26, come barely weeks after Mackenzie was sentenced on November 6 to 200 years in prison for the murder of 191 people, including 190 children.

The first decision will be delivered on November 24 at the Mombasa Magistrate's Court, where Mackenzie and 95 others are awaiting judgment in a manslaughter case involving 238 deaths.

In the case, prosecutors accuse the 96 suspects of acting together under a common suicide pact that resulted in the deaths of 238 people. The State alleges that the deaths involved some of the accused persons as well as other individuals who are not facing charges in the proceedings.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred between January 2021 and September 2023, although the prosecution says the exact dates remain unknown. The incidents are linked to Shakahola in Malindi Sub-County, Kilifi County.

Attention will then shift to the Tononoka Children's Court on November 25, where Mackenzie and 34 co-accused are expected to learn their fate in a separate case involving alleged torture, cruelty and denial of education to minors.

The prosecution's case is that children associated with the group were taken out of school and subjected to harsh religious practices, including forced fasting and denial of basic necessities.

Some of the minors were allegedly beaten and whipped after refusing to follow the instructions or attempting to flee from the group.

The State presented an extensive body of evidence before closing its case, calling 76 witnesses and producing 112 exhibits during proceedings that lasted one year and two months.

The exhibits included expert findings, photographs, video recordings and written materials presented in support of the allegations.

Sixteen witnesses testified under protective arrangements, with 13 of them being children whose accounts were part of the evidence presented before the court.

The final ruling is scheduled for November 26 at the Shanzu Law Courts, where Mackenzie will face another judgment in the radicalisation case.

He is jointly charged with his wife, Rhoda Mumbua Maweu, and 94 other suspects over alleged radicalisation and organised criminal activities associated with Good News International Ministries.

According to the prosecution, the organisation was allegedly used to spread extreme religious beliefs, influence followers and encourage their movement into Shakahola Forest, where the mass deaths were recorded.

The three cases form part of the wider legal proceedings arising from the Shakahola tragedy, in which more than 450 followers of Good News International Ministries died after reportedly embracing teachings that encouraged extreme fasting as a way of reaching heaven and meeting Jesus.

Although Mackenzie has already received a 200-year sentence for the murder of 191 people, the three pending decisions will determine the outcome of other criminal cases against him and his co-accused.

The consecutive court rulings are therefore expected to be another defining moment in the long-running prosecutions linked to one of Kenya's deadliest religious tragedies.