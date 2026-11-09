Murkomen vows isolated prison custody for Mackenzie over radicalisation fears

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced plans to have convicted preacher Paul Mackenzie held in a secluded prison facility, citing fears that he could spread extremist religious teachings and influence other inmates while serving his sentence.

Murkomen said the government would ensure Mackenzie has limited contact with other prisoners following intelligence reports that he had attempted to radicalise inmates and police officers during his detention.

Speaking during a church service in Ikolomani Constituency, Kakamega County, on Sunday, November 9, the CS said the government would introduce strict custody measures to prevent the preacher from using prison as a platform to spread his teachings.

“We will provide a secluded area to hold him to make sure that there will be no radicalisation again by the type of Mackenzies in this country,” Murkomen said.

He warned that allowing Mackenzie to freely interact with other inmates could expose vulnerable prisoners to extremist beliefs, potentially creating new followers who might continue spreading similar teachings after leaving prison.

The CS's announcement comes days after the High Court in Mombasa sentenced Mackenzie to 200 years in prison over his involvement in the Shakahola massacre, one of Kenya's deadliest religious-related tragedies, which claimed 191 lives, including 190 children and one adult.

Justice Diana Kavedza-Mochache handed Mackenzie consecutive sentences of 100 years each for 183 counts of murder by starvation and eight counts involving direct homicide.

Twenty-eight other people charged alongside him were also found guilty and handed prison sentences ranging from 10 to 160 years.

During the trial, the court heard how Mackenzie established a system of religious indoctrination that persuaded his followers to abandon food and starve themselves and their children in preparation for what he described as meeting Jesus.

Evidence presented by the prosecution, including forensic findings, medical reports and testimonies from witnesses, showed that the fasting was imposed through intimidation, physical violence and confinement.

Murkomen said the government was keen to ensure that the prison system does not become another avenue for Mackenzie to recruit followers or influence people who may be vulnerable to radical religious teachings.

He also praised the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Judiciary for their efforts in prosecuting the case and securing convictions against those involved in the massacre.

The CS further maintained that the government would continue taking action against religious extremism and radicalisation while respecting the constitutional right to freedom of worship.

“The Government will take firm measures to address religious extremism and radicalisation, without undermining the constitutional right to the freedom of worship,” he said.

The Shakahola tragedy came to public attention in 2023 when investigators discovered mass graves in a forest in Kilifi County, triggering a major operation that led to the recovery of hundreds of bodies.

Investigations linked the deaths to Mackenzie's teachings, which encouraged followers to undertake extreme fasting in anticipation of what he described as a spiritual encounter with Jesus.

Despite his conviction and lengthy prison sentence in the Shakahola case, Mackenzie is still facing separate proceedings over other alleged offences