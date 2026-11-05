CS Murkomen pledges to protect 100 families in Two Rivers Crescent land row

The escalating land dispute at Two Rivers Crescent Estate has drawn a fresh government response, with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen promising security measures to protect more than 100 families facing alleged intimidation and attempts to take over their properties.

Murkomen told senators on Thursday, November 5, 2026, that the government would move swiftly to address the residents' concerns and hold accountable anyone found interfering with their property rights.

He spoke when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Land, Environment and Natural Resources, chaired by Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki, at Bunge Tower in Nairobi.

The CS said protecting lives and property was a fundamental responsibility of the government, regardless of the competing claims over the disputed land.

“It is the cardinal duty of the government to protect the lives and property of its citizens,” Murkomen told the committee.

He further assured the lawmakers and affected homeowners that the government would take immediate steps to restore security at the estate.

“I assured the Committee and residents of Two Rivers Crescent Estate in Kiambu County that we will take immediate steps to ensure their safety and security,” he stated.

Murkomen to visit estate

As part of the planned intervention, Murkomen said he would visit Two Rivers Crescent Estate to assess the situation and hear directly from residents about the challenges they have been facing.

The commitment follows complaints of harassment, intimidation, destruction of property and alleged attempts to force homeowners out of the disputed parcels.

The matter was first presented to the Senate on June 4, 2026, after Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa asked the Senate Committee on Land, Environment and Natural Resources to intervene.

During their presentation, residents said more than 100 families occupied approximately 35 acres in Ruiru, having purchased their plots from the estate of former intelligence chief James Kanyotu.

However, the transactions have been challenged by Willy Kihara Njoki Kanyotu, who claims to be the rightful beneficiary of his late father's estate and disputes the legality of some of the land transfers.

The disagreement has since extended beyond ownership claims, with residents raising concerns about alleged attempts by groups of men to interfere with their homes and land.

Two Rivers Crescent Estate Residents Association chairperson Felisters Mwihia previously told senators that homeowners had suffered destruction of security installations, excavation of trenches and interference with established plot boundaries.

She also reported attempts to subdivide disputed sections of the estate, raising questions about the protection of residents' properties while the ownership case remains unresolved.

Homeowners have further questioned the enforcement of court orders intended to safeguard their occupation of the contested parcels.

The Senate committee has been examining the competing ownership claims, the status of land records, allegations of intimidation and the response by security agencies.

In September 2026, the High Court allowed the committee to resume its investigations, ruling that Parliament could examine wider public-interest issues surrounding the dispute but could not assume the courts' role in determining who legally owns the land.

Murkomen's intervention now puts pressure on security agencies to address the complaints as the Senate continues its inquiry and the ownership dispute proceeds through the legal process.