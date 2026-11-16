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Corridors of Justice

Court orders IG Kanja to restore Governor Natembeya’s security detail

In her ruling on Monday, November 16, 2026, Justice Roselyn Aburili declared the withdrawal of Natembeya’s security personnel illegal and unconstitutional.

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Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya appearing before the Godfrey Osotsi-led Senate County Public Investment Committee (CPIC) in Parliament on Tuesday, 20 January 2026. Photo/David Bogonko Nyokang’i

The High Court in Milimani has ordered Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to reinstate the security detail assigned to Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

In her ruling on Monday, November 16, 2026, Justice Roselyn Aburili declared the withdrawal of Natembeya’s security personnel illegal and unconstitutional.

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