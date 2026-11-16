Court orders IG Kanja to restore Governor Natembeya’s security detail
In her ruling on Monday, November 16, 2026, Justice Roselyn Aburili declared the withdrawal of Natembeya’s security personnel illegal and unconstitutional.
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The High Court in Milimani has ordered Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to reinstate the security detail assigned to Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.
In her ruling on Monday, November 16, 2026, Justice Roselyn Aburili declared the withdrawal of Natembeya’s security personnel illegal and unconstitutional.
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