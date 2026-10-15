Natembeya demands answers after security team withdrawn for second time

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has alleged that his security team has been withdrawn for the second time, demanding an explanation from the Inspector-General of the National Police Service amid escalating political differences with President William Ruto over development projects in the county.

In a statement on Thursday, Natembeya challenged the legality of the decision, maintaining that any changes to security arrangements for elected leaders must adhere to constitutional requirements.

“I am particularly concerned that this is happening for the second time. I therefore call upon the Inspector-General of the National Police Service to provide a formal explanation of the reasons for this decision and to clarify whether the applicable security procedures have been followed,” said Natembeya.

He cited a 2025 High Court ruling on the withdrawal of security assigned to five governors, arguing that the decision should guide authorities in addressing his case.

In a judgment delivered on May 29, 2025, Justice Lawrence Mugambi ruled on a petition challenging the withdrawal of security assigned to governors Ochilo Ayacko, Gladys Wanga, James Orengo, Anyang’ Nyong’o and Simba Arati.

The governor also cited Articles 47, 238, and 244 of the Constitution, which provide for fair administrative action, lawful conduct by national security agencies, and professionalism within the National Police Service.

He argued that Article 47 guarantees every person administrative action that is lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair, including written reasons where a right or fundamental freedom has been adversely affected.

The governor also invoked Article 238(2)(b), which requires national security to be pursued in accordance with the law and with respect for democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms.

He urged the authorities to explain the repeated withdrawal and ensure that appropriate security arrangements remain in place.

The latest complaint follows an earlier security withdrawal in November 2025, when officers assigned to Natembeya as bodyguards and those guarding his home in Kitale were recalled.

At the time, Natembeya objected to the withdrawal, saying the decision had been made without explanation and raising concerns about his personal safety amid heightened political tensions.

In its ruling, the High Court found that withdrawing the five governors’ security without prior written notice, an opportunity to be heard, and written reasons violated Article 47 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to fair administrative action.

Natembeya has urged authorities to consider the court’s findings when reviewing his security arrangements, insisting that any such decisions must be made professionally, objectively and without discrimination or improper political influence.

“Let me be clear: I do not claim immunity from lawful security reviews. What I insist upon is that any such review must be conducted professionally, objectively and in accordance with the Constitution, without discrimination or improper political influence,” his statement read.

The security dispute comes against the backdrop of an increasingly public disagreement between Natembeya and Ruto over development priorities, political leadership and the role of opposition figures in Trans Nzoia.

During a visit to the county on October 10, 2026, Ruto accused the governor of obstructing national government projects, citing the Endebess Hospital and Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale. The President said Sh240 million had been spent on the hospital, with a further Sh100 million needed to complete it.

Natembeya rejected the accusations, arguing that the national government must deliver services to all Kenyans regardless of political affiliation. He also questioned the implementation of projects without adequate consultation with the county government.

The differences have unfolded as Natembeya promotes his Tawe movement and works with opposition figures ahead of the 2027 General Election. Leaders allied to the President have criticised his political positioning, accusing him of allowing opposition politics to interfere with development.

Natembeya, however, maintains that his political stance should not be used to deny residents government services or undermine his constitutional mandate.

He said the latest security withdrawal would not distract him from serving the people of Trans Nzoia, defending constitutionalism and upholding the rule of law.

The governor has called on the Inspector-General to clarify the circumstances surrounding the decision, provide written reasons, and ensure that his protection is handled in accordance with the law.