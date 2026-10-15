Ida opens up on her wish for Raila to retire and enjoy life together

After decades of political battles, years of separation and the burden of raising their children while her husband was repeatedly detained, Mama Ida Odinga had one wish for Raila Odinga: to put politics behind him and enjoy the life they had waited so long to share.

Ida has revealed that she had been encouraging the late former Prime Minister to retire from active politics so they could spend more time together, travel around the world and make up for the years consumed by his political struggles. But the retirement she had envisioned never came, with Raila's death bringing their plans for a quieter life to an end.

Speaking on Wednesday evening, October 14, 2026, Ida reflected on the personal cost of Raila's political journey, recalling how she carried the responsibility of raising their children during periods when he was in detention.

She said those years left her playing the roles of both parents, with much of the responsibility for the family resting on her as Raila pursued his political activities.

“For nearly 10 years when Raila was in detention on and off, I was all alone with the children. I played the role of the two [father and mother],” Ida said.

When Raila eventually returned, Ida hoped they would have an opportunity to focus on their relationship and enjoy the time they had together rather than continue living around the demands of politics.

She said she wanted them to make the most of their lives, aware that the years they had spent apart could not be recovered.

“So when he came back, surely I was not going to waste time on other things – we would get to make the best of our lives because life is short and surely it became very short,” she added.

A soldier stands behind the portrait of the late Raila Odinga during his funeral service in October 2025 in Bondo, Siaya County — PHOTO/PCS

Ida's plan for life beyond politics

Ida disclosed that she had been asking Raila towards the end of his life to step away from active politics and embrace retirement.

Having spent years supporting him through a demanding political career, she wanted the two to settle down, visit different countries and enjoy experiences they had not been able to share fully while politics dominated their lives.

“Towards the end, I was telling him that now forget about this politics thing so that we can retire and retire well we can now settle down and just have fun, go around the world and see the world,” she said.

Her appeal was for a different chapter in their lives, one in which they could spend more time together without the pressure of political engagements and the responsibilities that had kept them apart for years.

However, the couple never got the opportunity to fulfil those plans, as Raila's death cut short the future Ida had hoped they would enjoy together.

“That was cut short [by Raila’s death],” Ida said.

Raila's legacy ahead of the 2027 elections

Raila died in India on October 15, 2025, aged 80, bringing to a close a political career that spanned decades of opposition politics, campaigns for democratic reform and service as Kenya's second Prime Minister.

His political journey played a major role in shaping the country's political landscape and influenced successive election cycles.

As political leaders and parties prepare for the 2027 General Election, Ida's account offers a glimpse into the private sacrifices behind Raila's public life. Beyond his political activities, her recollections point to the years the family spent apart and