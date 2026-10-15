I don’t believe he is gone! Mama Ida speaks on life after Raila

For Ida Odinga, the loss of her husband, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, remains difficult to accept, with familiar memories of his late-night returns home leaving her waiting for someone she knows will never walk through the door again.

As the family marked the first anniversary of Raila's death, Ida spoke candidly about the emotional struggle of adjusting to life without him, admitting that part of her still hopes he will return home as he used to.

“It has not been very easy; it has been difficult. Personally, I don’t believe he is gone,” she said during a media interview.

Ida recalled that Raila often arrived home late, a routine that has continued to influence how she experiences his absence. She said there are moments when she finds herself waiting for him, with the passing hours eventually reminding her that he is no longer alive.

“When he was here, he would stay and come home late. Every time I go home, I keep on hoping that he is going to come back, and you wait and wait until late hours, then you realise that he is not coming,” she said.

Her remarks revealed the deeply personal side of mourning a partner with whom she had shared years of life, as memories of their ordinary routines continue to make his absence difficult to comprehend.

The anniversary has provided an opportunity for the family to reflect on Raila's life, while Ida's account has drawn attention to the private grief that remains behind the public tributes.

Beyond sharing her personal experience, Ida has called on Kenyans to come together in remembering her husband's legacy, urging people across political and religious lines to celebrate his life without allowing their differences to stand in the way.

Her appeal came as relatives and supporters gathered to commemorate the first anniversary of his death through activities held in Bondo, Siaya County.

On Wednesday evening, Ida led family members in lighting candles at Kang’o ka Jaramogi during an International Candle Lighting Ceremony dedicated to Raila's memory.

Earlier, while speaking at the Migwena site in Bondo ahead of Thursday's memorial, she reflected on her husband's long political journey and the relationships he developed across different parties and communities.

Ida said Raila's association with various political parties over the years had enabled him to connect with people who held different political views, making his legacy relevant to a wide section of the population.

“Baba belongs to many people, belongs to many denominations, belongs to people, many parties,” she said.

She encouraged Kenyans from different backgrounds to use the anniversary to celebrate Raila's life and remember the principles he stood for, stressing the need to look beyond political affiliations and religious differences.

Her remarks came as the family prepared to honour a political career that spanned decades and saw Raila associated with different parties and communities across the country.

The candle-lighting ceremony and memorial activities formed part of the family's efforts to keep his memory alive, while Ida's message placed particular emphasis on the need for unity among Kenyans.

As the country marked the milestone, her reflections brought together two sides of Raila's legacy: the public figure remembered by supporters across political divides and the husband whose absence continues to affect the woman who shared his life.

For Ida, the passing of a year has not erased the habits and memories built during their time together. Her account showed that even familiar moments, such as returning home and waiting late into the night, can bring back the reality of losing a loved one.