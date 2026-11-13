18 new members appointed to Political Parties Disputes Tribunal

Political parties will have additional support in resolving internal disagreements following the appointment of 18 new members to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal by Chief Justice Martha Koome, with the team set to serve for one year.

The appointments, published in Gazette Notice No. 17689 on November 9, 2026, became effective on October 28, 2026, under provisions of the Political Parties Act, 2011, which allow the Tribunal to bring in additional members to assist its regular panel.

The 18 appointees have been placed in two categories, with nine selected under Section 39A(1)(a) of the Act and the remaining nine under Section 39A(1)(b).

The first group comprises Brian Nyabuti Onderi, George Ngugi Gathuka, Joyann Makena Mbwiria, Maulline Gragau, Ogada Alvin Meso, Ruth Akoth Otieno, Abigail Buyanzi Samin, Bennette Wamwene Nzamba and Jane Wanjiku Ngochi.

The second category includes Victor Kiari Machoka, Mohamed Omar Haji, Antony Mmbaya Lumula, Alfred Otieno Onde, Namae Rose Sitati, Boaz Oyoo Were, Andrew G. Waruhiu, Joseph Riwongole Ngoriakou and Isaiah Sifuna Walubengo.

Their appointments follow a recruitment process undertaken by the Judicial Service Commission, which had advertised nine positions for non-advocate members earlier this year.

The Political Parties Act limits the tenure of ad hoc members to a maximum of one year, during which they serve under the direction of the Tribunal's chairperson.

The law also requires those appointed to satisfy constitutional standards of leadership and integrity. Public officers and individuals holding positions in political parties are not eligible to serve in the capacity.

Established under Section 39 of the Political Parties Act, the Tribunal provides a legal avenue for resolving disagreements within and between political parties.

Its mandate covers disputes involving party members, disagreements between members and their respective parties, conflicts between different political parties and disputes involving coalition partners.

The Tribunal also considers appeals against decisions made by the Registrar of Political Parties and cases arising from party nomination exercises.

However, parties must first attempt to settle disagreements through their own internal dispute resolution structures before seeking the Tribunal's intervention.

The new appointments are expected to boost the institution's ability to handle the disputes brought before it and provide additional support in addressing conflicts within the country's political parties.

The Tribunal has recently dealt with several contentious matters involving the Orange Democratic Movement, Jubilee Party and The Equitable Party.

Some of the cases have involved challenges to changes in party leadership and disagreements over the organisation and conduct of delegates' conferences.

The additional members will therefore join an institution that plays a central role in settling political party disputes, particularly those involving leadership, membership and nomination processes.