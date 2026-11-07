CJ Koome renews commitment to justice after receiving top university honour

Chief Justice Martha Koome has pledged to remain committed to promoting justice, protecting human dignity and serving Kenyans after receiving an honorary doctorate from Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) in recognition of her contribution to the legal profession and human rights.

Koome was awarded the Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.), Honoris Causa, on Saturday, November 7, during the institution's 26th graduation ceremony held at its main campus in Meru.

The honour was conferred by the university's Chancellor in recognition of her professional contribution and service to society.

In her response, Koome said she was grateful for the recognition, noting that the award carried a deeper message about the purpose of education, leadership and professional success.

"I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive the Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.), Honoris Causa, from Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) during its 26th Graduation Ceremony held today, 7 November 2026, at its Main Campus in Meru," she said.

Chief Justice Martha Koome receives the Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.), Honoris Causa, from Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) during its 26th Graduation Ceremony held on November 7, 2026, at the Main Campus in Meru — HANDOUT

The Chief Justice observed that academic and professional achievements should go beyond individual recognition, stressing that knowledge and leadership positions should be used to improve the lives of others.

"I receive this distinguished honour with immense gratitude. To me, it is a powerful reminder that the true measure of education, leadership and professional achievement lies not in personal accomplishment, but in how meaningfully we use our knowledge, skills and positions to serve others and transform lives," Koome stated.

She extended her appreciation to the university's leadership, governing bodies, lecturers and other members of its fraternity for selecting her for the distinction.

Koome also acknowledged the institution's continued efforts to promote education and contribute to the country's development.

"My sincere appreciation goes to the Chancellor, the Board of Trustees, the University Council, Senate, Management, faculty and the entire Kenya Methodist University fraternity for this recognition and for their continued investment in education and national development," she said.

Turning her attention to the graduating students, the Chief Justice congratulated the Class of 2026 and encouraged them to put the knowledge and opportunities gained through their studies to meaningful use.

She challenged them to make service to humanity and integrity important parts of their lives, while using their qualifications to bring positive changes to their communities and the country.

"To the Class of 2026, congratulations. May you use the knowledge and opportunities you have gained to serve humanity, uphold integrity and make a lasting difference in your communities and our nation," she said.

Koome concluded by reaffirming her dedication to serving the country, saying the recognition had strengthened her resolve to champion justice and human dignity.