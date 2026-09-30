Tribunal to decide fate of Linda Mwananchi name in five-point legal battle

The legal battle over the Linda Mwananchi name has placed the Registrar of Political Parties’ handling of competing party identities under close scrutiny, with the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal set to determine whether the name was lawfully blocked ahead of the 2027 elections.

The five-member Tribunal, chaired by GAD Gathu Kiragu, is considering five key questions in the dispute involving Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s bid to secure Linda Mwananchi as a political identity.

At the centre of the case is the Registrar’s decision to reject Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM) while allowing Liberty National Democratic Alliance (Linda) to proceed with its registration process.

The Registrar initially rejected the reservation of Linda Mwananchi on grounds of “public interest” before later linking the decision to Linda and its abbreviation.

Suba South MP Michael Caroli Omondi, former Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo and political activist Pauline Njoki Njoroge challenged the decision after the Registrar declined to register LMM.

One of the main questions before the Tribunal is whether Linda followed the legal requirements when reserving its name and seeking provisional registration.

The Registrar’s lawyer said Linda’s name was reserved through a letter dated November 15, 2024, while its application for provisional registration was submitted in February 2026, within the statutory 90-day period.

The Tribunal questioned this position and asked to see the application for provisional registration. The Registrar’s lawyer admitted that the application was not in the Registrar’s records.

The appellants argued that the law does not allow an extension of the 90-day period. The Registrar, however, said applicants are allowed to correct deficiencies or resubmit documents where the requirements for registration have not been fulfilled.

Another question before the panel is whether Linda was entitled to protection against a competing name despite the appellants’ claim that it was neither fully nor provisionally registered.

The appellants pointed to lists of fully and provisionally registered political parties and argued that Linda did not feature on either list.

The Registrar defended the process, saying proposed party names have to be assessed before registration to ensure groups with similar identities do not establish political structures only to be rejected later.

The Tribunal must also decide whether “public interest” provided a legal basis for rejecting Linda Mwananchi during the name-reservation stage because of possible confusion among voters.

The Registrar argued that the office, as custodian of the political parties register, has a responsibility to prevent the use of names and abbreviations that could confuse voters.

Her argument is that while the two full names are different, the word “Linda” in Linda Mwananchi Movement resembles Linda, the abbreviation used by Liberty National Democratic Alliance.

That has led to a further question over whether the names are sufficiently alike to create confusion during elections.

The appellants argued that LMM and Linda/LNDA are different because they are neither spelled nor pronounced alike.

Linda’s lawyer took a different position, arguing that its name and abbreviation were protected and could cause confusion during elections. The lawyer described Linda as a brand name.

The fifth issue concerns the legal basis contained in the Registrar’s August 7 decision rejecting Linda Mwananchi.

The appellants argued that the June 11, 2026 rejection relied on “public interest” and Section 8 of the Political Parties Act. They said the August 7 letter removed wording that referred to a registered or provisionally registered party, giving what they described as a misleading impression about Linda’s status.

Linda argued that Sections 4B and 8 should be interpreted together, saying the provisions allow the Registrar to protect a reserved name while its registration process remains ongoing.

The panel also questioned how an application submitted within the 90-day period could continue to be considered for years.

In response, the Registrar said administrative practice allowed continued engagement with applicants through an election cycle.

The Tribunal’s ruling, expected at 2.30pm today, will settle the legal questions surrounding the competing names and the Registrar’s decision to reject Linda Mwananchi Movement.