A Milimani Law Court has approved the extradition of Brian Kiprop Kiplagat to the United Kingdom, where he is wanted to face charges linked to the death of his girlfriend, Kenyan national Marianne Kilonzi.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, Principal Magistrate Carolyne Mugo found that the legal requirements for his extradition had been met under the Extradition (Commonwealth Countries) Act, Cap. 77, paving the way for his surrender to British authorities.

The court ordered that Kiplagat remain in custody pending his extradition after 15 days, during which he has the right to appeal the decision.

It also directed that the arrest warrant issued by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court be endorsed and instructed the investigating officer to prepare an inventory of items to be handed over as part of the extradition process.

Further directions were issued on the handling of Kiplagat’s identification documents and ensuring he has access to medical treatment while in custody.

Kiplagat is wanted in the UK to answer charges of murder, manslaughter, perverting the course of justice and fraud by false representation over Kilonzi’s death.

The allegations of perverting the course of justice relate to claims that he placed laundry beads on Kilonzi and removed her mobile phone from her residence.

The fraud charges involve alleged unauthorised transfers of money from Kilonzi’s bank accounts to accounts held by Kiplagat, as well as the alleged unlawful use of her credit card.

According to extradition documents, the two began a relationship in January 2024 after meeting on WhatsApp. Kiplagat reportedly moved into Kilonzi’s residence in September of the same year.

The extradition proceedings were initiated to facilitate his transfer to the UK to face the charges before the relevant courts.

The prosecution was led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Duncan Ondimu and Principal Prosecution Counsel Brenda Nandwa.