FIDA-Kenya has cautioned that the growing use of artificial intelligence to create deepfakes, manipulate images and spread fabricated content could expose women seeking elective positions to more sophisticated attacks ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

The organisation's Executive Director, Sophie Kaibiria, said technology-facilitated gender-based violence had taken a new dimension since the 2022 elections, with emerging digital tools giving perpetrators more ways to intimidate, humiliate and discredit female political aspirants.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, November 24, Kaibiria warned that online harassment and politically motivated attacks could discourage women from pursuing leadership positions, engaging voters and freely expressing their political ambitions.

She noted that a 2022 FIDA-Kenya assessment of electoral-related gender-based violence found that 52 per cent of reported violations occurred online, although the nature of digital attacks had since changed with advances in technology.

"In 2022 and 2027, there is a stark difference on how the violations occurred. So we did a report in 2022 where we were checking on electoral-related gender-based violence, and during that point, from our analysis, 52 per cent of the violations was happening online. So the manifestation in 2022 and 2027 is quite different because the technology world has really grown. We are now facing aspects of issues like deepfakes, image manipulation," Kaibiria said.

The FIDA-Kenya director said the use of artificial intelligence had made it easier to generate misleading material targeting women in politics, creating additional challenges for those seeking to defend their reputations during election campaigns.

Such attacks often focus on women's appearance, sexuality, marriages, family backgrounds and private lives instead of their policies, experience or leadership abilities.

Several female politicians experienced similar forms of abuse during the 2022 General Election.

Martha Karua, who served as Azimio la Umoja's presidential running mate, was among those targeted through online harassment and gender-based disinformation.

A report by the National Democratic Institute and International Republican Institute also documented gendered attacks against Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu, including descriptions of her as a woman from a "broken home" and questions about her ability to hold public office because she was divorced.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris also faced sexualised remarks after posting a photograph alongside a tribute to her late father. Some social media users enlarged sections of the image and made comments about her body, turning a personal tribute into an opportunity to shame her publicly.

Other women, including Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, faced attacks concerning their marriages and personal relationships, while Mary Mugure reportedly received threatening messages and experienced physical intimidation.

The incidents were captured in Pollicy's Byte Bullies report, which examined online violence against women during the 2022 General Election.

The report established that female candidates experienced higher levels of several forms of online abuse than their male counterparts. These included sexualised harassment, insults, hate speech, trolling and disinformation, with much of the content directed at their personal and sexual lives.

The scale of technology-facilitated gender-based violence has also been reflected in incidents beyond the political arena.

In October 2026, the Kenya ICT Action Network documented 58 cases of technology-facilitated gender-based violence between July and September. Women and girls accounted for 43 of the reported cases, representing 74.1 per cent of the total.

Kaibiria called for more effective investigations and prosecution, arguing that perpetrators could be organised groups or political opponents deliberately targeting female aspirants rather than ordinary voters.

"I don't think we do enough. Granted that even in terms of technology, it keeps on shifting. 2022 and 2027, the dynamics in technology were shifted greatly. We now have AI manipulation, deepfakes, all that. I do agree. The attackers may not be the voters. They could be the opponents who organise and pay for that kind of violation," she said.

She said FIDA-Kenya was engaging key institutions, including the National Police Service, to improve the handling of digital violence cases and ensure evidence collected from online platforms could support prosecutions.

The organisation is also seeking better coordination between investigators and other relevant agencies to ensure digital evidence is properly documented and presented before courts.

"In collaboration with key institutions that include the National Police Service, we are looking at how we can integrate the aspects of investigation and document handling when it comes to presenting the matters to court," Kaibiria maintained.

She said holding offenders accountable through successful prosecutions would help discourage further attacks and prevent political actors from using online harassment as a tool to intimidate women seeking leadership positions.

FIDA-Kenya has further called on political parties to take responsibility where gender-based violence is organised or enabled through their structures. Kaibiria said parties should put in place clear procedures for addressing violations during nominations and election campaigns.

Through its Vote-A-Dada 2027 campaign, the organisation is working to expand women's participation in electoral processes through institutional engagement, empowerment, protection and mobilisation.

The initiative also seeks to educate women on reporting digital attacks and preserving evidence, while bringing together electoral institutions, political parties, law enforcement agencies and women's rights organisations to strengthen protections.

Kaibiria said coordinated efforts were necessary before the August 2027 elections to ensure women could contest political seats, campaign and interact with voters without facing intimidation, harassment or digitally manufactured attacks.