Mobile money fraud in Kenya is increasingly shifting from direct requests for PINs to social engineering, where fraudsters manipulate customers into authorising transactions or surrendering access to their phones.

In the past, fraudsters commonly called customers pretending to be Safaricom officials and asking for their M-Pesa PINs. Increased public awareness has made the tactic less effective, forcing criminals to adopt more sophisticated approaches.

Today, fraudsters may offer to increase a customer's Fuliza or business loan limit, resolve a problem with their line or help them access a new service. Others use emergencies, including claims that a child is sick or has been involved in an accident, to pressure victims into sending money.

According to Maurice Orenjo, who works in Safaricom's fraud detection and operations function, social engineering has become a major method used to target customers.

“They understand the product,” Orenjo says, explaining how fraudsters exploit customers' familiarity with mobile money services and loan products to make their schemes appear legitimate.

The psychology behind the scam

Fraudsters often rely on urgency, attractive offers and emergencies to manipulate their targets.

A caller may claim that a customer qualifies for an increased loan limit and offer to guide them through the process. The victim may then be persuaded to hand over their phone or follow instructions that result in a transaction being authorised without fully understanding what they are doing.

In emergency scams, fraudsters may claim that a child is ill or has been involved in an accident, creating panic and pressuring relatives to send money before verifying the information.

“Around 80 per cent of the fraud cases the team sees involve social engineering,” Orenjo says.

Fraudsters are also using personal information to make impersonation more convincing. They may pose as representatives of Safaricom, Kenya Power, Airtel or water companies, sometimes using branded vehicles and identification tags to gain customers' trust.

Some target people who have recently applied for services, using details of their applications to demand money or offer assistance.

Smartphones create new opportunities for fraud

The growing use of smartphones for banking, mobile money, communication and business has increased the risks associated with fraud.

Fraudsters may use suspicious links or malicious applications to gain access to personal information and accounts. Others persuade customers to hand over their phones under the pretext of helping them access a service.

Access to a smartphone can expose mobile money accounts, banking applications, email and social media accounts, potentially allowing criminals to compromise several services.

Artificial intelligence and fraud detection

Artificial intelligence is also changing how fraudsters operate, with criminals using digital tools to identify weaknesses in applications and develop new scams around emerging products and services.

Safaricom is using AI models to analyse transaction behaviour, customer histories and spending patterns to identify potentially fraudulent activity.

The company is also developing a verification process that will allow customers to establish whether individuals claiming to be Safaricom employees or business associates are genuine by checking their details against company records.

How customers can protect themselves

Customers are advised to verify unsolicited calls and offers before taking action, particularly when asked to share personal information, hand over their phones or authorise transactions.

Those receiving emergency calls involving relatives should independently contact the family member, school or relevant institution before sending money.

Customers can report suspected fraud through My OneApp or by sending an SMS to 333. They can also seek assistance through official Safaricom shops and verified customer care channels.

The shift in fraud tactics means protecting mobile money is no longer just about keeping a PIN secret. Customers must also recognise manipulation, question unsolicited offers and verify requests before acting.