NCBA Bank has launched a three-month digital banking campaign offering customers weekly cash rewards of Sh20,000 and a grand prize of Sh500,000 as it seeks to increase transactions and drive revenue growth through its mobile banking platform.

The campaign, which began on November 16, 2026, targets customers using the NCBA NOW App and is designed to encourage greater adoption of digital banking services, including payments, money transfers, savings and investments.

The initiative comes amid growing demand for mobile banking services in Kenya, with 60.1 per cent of customers identifying mobile banking as their preferred banking channel, according to the Kenya Bankers Association's (KBA) 2025 Banking Customer Satisfaction Survey.

The survey also ranked NCBA Bank second among Tier 1 banks for customer experience, highlighting the growing importance of convenient digital platforms in the banking sector.

NCBA Group Director of Retail Banking Dennis Njau said the campaign was part of the bank's broader strategy to expand its digital services, strengthen customer relationships and increase revenue from high-growth business segments.

“Our Ubuntu Strategy prioritises scaling high-growth segments through relevant and integrated customer propositions. Digitisation is central to this ambition, enabling us to deepen customer relationships, drive engagement across our financial solutions and unlock sustainable revenue growth.

“Through NCBA NOW, we are making it easier for customers to transact, save and invest on one platform. This campaign will further accelerate adoption and grow digital transaction volumes,” said Njau.

The campaign supports the bank's 2026–2030 Ubuntu Strategy, particularly its priority of scaling high-growth segments by developing financial products that respond to changing customer needs.

Under the strategy, NCBA is focusing on digital simplicity for consumers, access to wealth-building opportunities, faster services for businesses and expanded insurance relationships.

Through the NCBA NOW App, customers can access several financial services through a single platform without visiting physical banking halls.

The services include bill payments, transfers to NCBA accounts and other banks, deposits into current and savings accounts through STK push, foreign exchange transfers and credit card payments.

Customers can also use the application to invest in unit trusts, equities and fixed income products, as well as access account opening, borrowing and insurance services.

Participation in the promotional campaign is automatic for eligible customers aged 18 and above who hold active individual accounts and are registered on NCBA NOW.

Customers are required to complete qualifying transactions through the application, with no separate registration or entry fee required.

Eligible transactions include bill payments, transfers, STK push deposits, foreign exchange transfers, credit card payments and investments made through the platform.

The bank said winners would be determined based on the number and range of qualifying transactions completed during the campaign.

Where participants record equal scores, the total value of their transactions will be used as a tiebreaker in determining the winners.

Customers can win the weekly Ksh20,000 prize only once but will remain eligible for the Ksh500,000 grand prize.

Successful participants will be notified through their registered mobile phone numbers or email addresses using official NCBA communication channels.

The promotion is regulated by the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) under Licence Number GRAK/2026/PZ258989, with participation subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

NCBA said the campaign forms part of its wider efforts to use digital innovation to simplify banking, expand access to financial solutions and increase customer engagement.

The bank operates in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Ivory Coast, with a network of more than 100 branches across the five countries.

As competition in the banking sector increasingly shifts towards digital services, the lender is seeking to strengthen the role of its mobile application in everyday customer transactions while expanding the range of financial products accessible through the platform.