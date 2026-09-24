CBK: 788,853 bank accounts had Sh500,000 or more in 2025
Data contained in the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Bank Supervision Annual Report 2025 shows that 788,853 deposit accounts had balances of Sh500,000 or more by December last year.
Data contained in the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Bank Supervision Annual Report 2025 shows that 788,853 deposit accounts had balances of Sh500,000 or more by December last year.
The Kakamega Golf Club member delivered consistent performances across the tournament to finish top of the leaderboard, carding 281 (-7 under) to secure the top position.
Profit before tax rose by 10.9 per cent to Sh27.9 billion, while operating income grew by 17 per cent to Sh73.3 billion. Operating expenses also increased by 17 per cent to Sh37.5 billion, reflecting higher costs of running the business.
In a ruling delivered on Tuesday at the Milimani Law Courts, the court held that NCBA had failed to demonstrate it would suffer “substantial loss” or “irreparable harm” if the judgment was enforced while awaiting appeal.
The potential deal comes as Kenya’s banking sector experiences a wave of consolidation. In April 2025, Access Bank PLC acquired 100% of National Bank of Kenya from KCB Group, following approvals from the Central Bank of Kenya and the National Treasury.
Customer deposits dropped by Sh31.9 billion in the six months to June, falling to Sh496.9 billion from Sh528.8 billion in the same period last year.
Through the new subsidiary, SBM will provide personal insurance, business-related covers, specialty products, and employee benefit schemes.
The bank said James’ appointment marks a key step in advancing its long-term growth goals and reflects its commitment to independent leadership and strong governance.
Fuliza is a continuous overdraft facility for M-PESA customers who have insufficient funds to complete transactions.