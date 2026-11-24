The Office of the Controller of Budget is pushing for an additional Sh508.2 million in the 2027/28 financial year to meet rising operational demands, including expanding its workforce, tracking county spending and strengthening public scrutiny of government budgets.

Controller of Budget Dr Margaret Nyakang’o told lawmakers that the office had been allocated a ceiling of Sh854.9 million against its proposed budget of Sh1.3631 billion, leaving it unable to fully finance several planned activities without additional funding.

The office says the funding deficit could hamper its ability to monitor budget implementation across national and county governments, conduct public sensitisation programmes, improve reporting and strengthen its financial oversight systems.

Nyakang’o told the lawmakers, “Therefore, the CoB seeks your approval for additional funding of Kshs.508.2 million in FY 2027/28 and the budget ceiling provided is Sh854.9 million a shortfall of Sh508.2 million.’’

Among the areas requiring additional funding is personnel, with the office seeking Sh795.6 million against the Sh689.4 million ceiling provided, translating to a deficit of Sh106.2 million.

The Controller of Budget said the funds would facilitate the implementation of its approved organisational structure and the recruitment of officers to fill vacant positions, as the office grapples with an expanded workload.

Nyakang’o cited the establishment of the 47 County Assembly Funds as one of the developments requiring additional personnel, including County Budget Coordination Officers, to help manage oversight responsibilities.

The office is also seeking Sh57.2 million to roll out the Controller of Budget Management Information System (COBMIS), which is expected to automate county exchequer processes, speed up approvals and improve the preparation of budget implementation reports.

Public participation and parliamentary engagement are also among the programmes facing funding constraints, with the office requesting an additional Sh84.6 million to facilitate sensitisation and engagement activities.

“To ensure public participation sensitisation, and conduct parliamentary engagements, the CoB requires additional funding of Kshs. 84.6 million,” Nyakang’o said.

The budget proposals further include additional funding for domestic travel, subsistence and transport expenses to enable the office to address legislative gaps and undertake activities linked to its constitutional mandate.

The CoB also plans to review the Controller of Budget Act, 2016, alongside the regulations governing the office, to resolve inconsistencies with the Constitution and incorporate emerging issues arising from court decisions.

For international training and benchmarking, the office is seeking Sh11.6 million to facilitate visits to countries with established budget oversight systems, as well as attendance at specialised training programmes and international conferences.

The funding gap also extends to the preparation and distribution of budget implementation reports, covering quarterly national and county reports, annual reports and financial statements. The office wants additional resources to print and distribute simplified reports to improve public access to budget information.

Nyakang’o said, “The popular version is aimed at being reader-friendly by simplifying the contents of the BIRRs as an abridged version for the common citizen.”

The office has also raised concerns about its ageing vehicle fleet, noting that most of its vehicles have been in service for more than 13 years. It is seeking Sh40.3 million to replace vehicles due for disposal and acquire additional ones to support its operations.

The Controller of Budget is mandated to oversee the implementation of national and county budgets, authorise withdrawals from public funds in accordance with the law, monitor expenditure and report on how public resources are utilised.