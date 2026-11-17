The National Treasury has invited members of the public, particularly the Ogiek community, to submit views on proposed regulations establishing a Sh157.85 million development fund to compensate the community for historical injustices arising from decades of evictions and marginalisation.

The fund follows a May 26, 2017, judgment by the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which found that the Ogiek community had suffered continued subjugation, marginalisation, forced assimilation and evictions from their ancestral lands.

The court ordered the Kenyan government to pay Sh57.85 million for material injustice suffered by the community and a further Sh100 million for moral prejudice.

According to the National Treasury, the money will be placed in a community fund to finance projects in health, education, food security, natural resource management and other initiatives aimed at improving the community's well-being.

In a public notice on Tuesday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said a multi-agency task force had finalised the draft Public Finance Management (Ogiek Community Development Fund) Regulations, 2026, to guide the establishment and administration of the fund.

The proposed regulations also provide for the establishment of an Ogiek Community Development Fund Committee, consultation with the community, financial management, reporting and accountability.

The Treasury said the draft regulations had been published on its website in English and translated into the Ogiek language to facilitate public participation.

"The National Treasury invites members of the public and in particular members of the Ogiek community to submit comments, inputs or memoranda they may have on the draft Public Finance Management (Ogiek Community Development Fund) Regulations, 2026," the notice states.

Written submissions may be made in English, Kiswahili or the Ogiek language and must reach the Treasury by December 15, 2026, at 5 pm.

The government will also hold in-person public consultation meetings in Nakuru on December 8 at the Kenya Red Cross offices and in Narok on December 9 at Maasai Mara University. Both meetings will begin at 10 am.

Residents of Baringo, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet and Bungoma counties have been invited to attend either meeting, depending on which venue is nearer.

The Treasury said oral submissions would also be accepted in English, Kiswahili and the Ogiek language, with an interpreter available to translate contributions and a rapporteur tasked with recording them.

The comments received will be treated as public records and may be shared with the legislative arm of government. The draft regulations may also be amended based on public feedback before their final publication.

The Ogiek community, estimated at approximately 40,000 people, primarily inhabits the Mau Forest Complex and Mount Elgon.