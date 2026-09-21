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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Nakuru

Government raises wheat price to Sh5,100 per bag for 2026 season
News

Government raises wheat price to Sh5,100 per bag for 2026 season

The new producer price will apply at designated aggregation centres where the government has already begun the annual wheat mop-up exercise ahead of any wheat importation. The ministry explained that the arrangement demonstrates its commitment to prioritising locally produced grain and protecting Kenyan farmers before imported wheat enters the market

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Cofek challenges planned toll fees on Nairobi–Mau Summit road
Corridors of Justice

Cofek challenges planned toll fees on Nairobi–Mau Summit road

The roads are among the country's most important transport links, connecting Nairobi with the North Rift, Western Kenya and neighbouring East African countries. They also carry large volumes of passengers, fuel, agricultural produce, manufactured goods and other essential supplies every day.

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KRU makes changes to Division 2 and main 7s Circuit
Sports

KRU makes changes to Division 2 and main 7s Circuit

The changes are aimed at making the competition more streamlined and competitive. The number of clubs in Division 2 has been reduced from 20 to 16, aligning the format with Division 1. The new structure will feature four pools of four teams, replacing the previous five-pool system.

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Huduma Kenya rolls out sign language services at 20 centres
News

Huduma Kenya rolls out sign language services at 20 centres

The initiative, announced at the beginning of the new month, will see sign language interpretation services offered at 20 Huduma Centres spread across different parts of the country. The programme is intended to make communication easier for deaf customers seeking government services while reducing barriers that often limit access to essential public programmes.

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NPS condemns harassment of female traffic officer in Nakuru
News

NPS condemns harassment of female traffic officer in Nakuru

According to preliminary findings by the service, the man captured in the video has been identified as a serving police officer attached to the same county. The revelation has raised concerns within the institution about professionalism, discipline, and how officers relate with one another while on duty.

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