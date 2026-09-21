Police recover 241.5kg of bhang worth Sh7.2m after SUV crash in Nakuru
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the driver abandoned the wreckage and fled the scene, leaving behind the cargo.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the driver abandoned the wreckage and fled the scene, leaving behind the cargo.
The court was considering a petition filed by Magare-Gikenyi B and three others, who questioned the legality of the task force and argued that its responsibilities were similar to those already assigned to the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC).
The two arrests come as the anti-corruption agency continues to target bribery and other forms of corruption at public service delivery points.
The Senator said any breaches of immigration or business regulations should be handled by government agencies rather than through mob action or intimidation.
The Guild also wants alleged links between the vehicle used in the June incident and the National Police Service’s Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau investigated, warning that attacks on journalists threaten media freedom, democracy and the public’s right to know.
The suspects were arrested by officers from the Banking Fraud Investigations Unit (BFIU) and Nakuru Police Station during a raid in Pangani area of Nakuru township.
He said the responsibility of communities and partners should be to ensure that children, regardless of their circumstances, have access to opportunities that can change their lives
The senator said the reported incidents were part of a wider attempt to create disorder and frustrate DCP as it builds its support base across the county ahead of the 2027 General Election.
The governor highlighted that political cooperation should go beyond negotiations between parties and translate into improvements in the lives of ordinary Kenyans
The new producer price will apply at designated aggregation centres where the government has already begun the annual wheat mop-up exercise ahead of any wheat importation. The ministry explained that the arrangement demonstrates its commitment to prioritising locally produced grain and protecting Kenyan farmers before imported wheat enters the market
The roads are among the country's most important transport links, connecting Nairobi with the North Rift, Western Kenya and neighbouring East African countries. They also carry large volumes of passengers, fuel, agricultural produce, manufactured goods and other essential supplies every day.
Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) in Nakuru, working with K9 officers, intercepted a blue Nissan Note, registration number KDN 836H, following intelligence reports.
According to the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services, 43,844 children were reported missing during the five-year period
The changes are aimed at making the competition more streamlined and competitive. The number of clubs in Division 2 has been reduced from 20 to 16, aligning the format with Division 1. The new structure will feature four pools of four teams, replacing the previous five-pool system.
The report by the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services shows that 43,844 children were reported missing between 2021 and December 2025. Of these, Nairobi accounted for the highest number with 6,389 cases, followed by Nakuru at 3,169, Kakamega with 2,298, Kiambu at 2,249 and Siaya with 1,704.
According to the authority, preliminary observations showed that police carried out public order management operations in various areas, including setting up barricades along major roads in parts of Nairobi and Mombasa, where only limited protest activities were witnessed.
The initiative, announced at the beginning of the new month, will see sign language interpretation services offered at 20 Huduma Centres spread across different parts of the country. The programme is intended to make communication easier for deaf customers seeking government services while reducing barriers that often limit access to essential public programmes.
According to the statement, preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred on June 25, 2026, in Nakuru City and may not have complied with the Service’s Standard Operating Procedures or legal safeguards meant to protect the rights and dignity of suspects.
The chaos, which broke out during a public event attended by among others Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, left at least five people injured and several vehicles damaged.
Murkomen said one of the biggest difficulties facing police is that many of those involved in such incidents do not initially appear to be part of organised crime.
According to preliminary findings by the service, the man captured in the video has been identified as a serving police officer attached to the same county. The revelation has raised concerns within the institution about professionalism, discipline, and how officers relate with one another while on duty.
The suspect, who serves as a Leak Detection Officer, was apprehended on March 23, 2026, following a complaint from a member of the public.
Originally set for March 14, the elections were rescheduled to avoid overlapping with the World Rally Championship event, which will be held in Nakuru from March 12 to 15.
The suspect, identified as Ephantus Kariuki Mwangi, was intercepted while riding a motorcycle, registration number KMEC 785W, after detectives flagged luggage he was carrying as suspicious. A subsequent search revealed the heroin neatly concealed for transport, underscoring what investigators believe was a well-planned delivery.
Nakuru County Director of Education Victoria Mulili said a ministry team spent most of yesterday at the school conducting a fact-finding mission.
State House Hospitality Manager Julius Kiptoo listed several challenges, including structural defects, technical problems, security risks and limited funds.
Narok County Commissioner Kipketch Lotiatia said the conflict started as a row over electricity connections before escalating into blockades and full-scale fighting.
The ministry explained that evidence presented confirms that the registers for the two parcels cannot be found, prompting action under Section 33(5) of the Land Registration Act.
The CS expressed concern over the “near-normalisation” of cannabis use in the country