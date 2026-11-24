The High Court has dealt a major blow to the government’s digital health financing framework after declaring the 2 per cent Health Information Management System (HIMS) fee imposed on healthcare facilities unconstitutional, citing lack of public participation and questions over its approval.

In a judgment delivered on Tuesday, November 24, Justice Reuben Nyakundi ruled that the charge, deducted from claims approved by the Social Health Authority (SHA), was introduced without giving the public an opportunity to participate specifically in the decision to impose the fee.

The court suspended the charge prospectively and directed the Attorney General to provide leadership in reviewing and remaking the relevant regulations within 120 days to ensure they comply with the Constitution and existing laws.

The disputed fee amounts to 2 per cent of approved SHA claims, subject to a maximum deduction of Sh5,000 per claim, with the money channelled to the Digital Health Agency.

Justice Nyakundi found that although public consultations had been held on the broader Digital Health (Data Exchange Component) Regulations, 2025, there was no evidence that members of the public had been adequately consulted on the specific HIMS charge.

The judge declared that the provision introducing the fee in the Third Schedule, read together with Regulation 11(2) of the regulations, was made “without public participation on that fee” and was therefore invalid.

The court also raised concerns about the process used to establish the amount charged, questioning how the 2 per cent rate and the Sh5,000 ceiling were determined.

It further pointed to uncertainty over whether the fee could be reviewed, raising questions about the basis on which the government arrived at the deduction imposed on healthcare facilities.

In another key finding, the court held that the charge did not appear to have received the Senate’s concurrence, despite health services being a devolved function under the Constitution.

The judge consequently declared the arrangement void, citing the failure to demonstrate the required approval process.

As part of the orders, the Attorney General was tasked with guiding relevant state organs in fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities during the review of the regulations.

The agencies involved were also directed to provide monthly progress reports to the Deputy Registrar of the High Court to demonstrate compliance with the court's orders within the 120-day period.

However, the court clarified that its decision to suspend the fee would apply prospectively, meaning the ruling would not automatically trigger retrospective adjustments to previous deductions.

Justice Nyakundi added that any retrospective surcharge considered necessary would have to comply with the Auditor-General’s constitutional mandate.

In a separate determination arising from the petition, the judge dismissed an application challenging the appointment of Kilukumi & Co. Advocates to represent government officials.

The court found that the challenge was not founded on transparency or merit-based criteria, declining to grant the orders sought over the law firm's appointment.

The judge further directed that each party bear its own legal costs and dismissed the other collateral remedies sought by the petitioners.